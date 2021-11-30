A Dark-Money Team of Trump Cronies Is Cooking Up a Scandal at Biden’s VA

The nonprofit’s ideas are circulating in the press and were recently boosted on Twitter by Newt Gingrich. At first blush, they sound positive and benign. According to O’Rourke and Selnick, the group’s primary aims are “becoming a watchdog for VA” and defending “real, permanent choice of using private healthcare providers.” In selling these policies, however, V4AF concocts scandals and misconstrues data. Selnick recently argued, for instance, that health equity among minority vets could only be achieved in the private sector. The truth is that the VA generally minimizes inequities better than any other system. One recent study found that, in contrast to the private sector, there has been no racial death disparity among VA patients with Covid-19.

While Selnick and his cronies continue to cry foul on wait-times, the VA today offers a radically open and comprehensive wait-time portal. A VA spokesperson told me that the average wait for a veteran with urgent needs is under two days. Over the last year, he added, the VA delivered the most care in its history, a whopping 78.8 million appointments.

Perhaps the best evidence to counter claims that the VA is one big death factory came in a study late last year. It found that veterans transported via ambulance to the VA instead of a private hospital were far likelier to stay alive. “Survival gains persist for at least a year after the initial ambulance ride,” the study found. “And they accrue despite lower spending in the VA.”