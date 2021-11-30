A Dark-Money Team of Trump Cronies Is Cooking Up a Scandal at Biden’s VA

Weeks after the act passed, the VA’s Office of Inspector General undermined the key claim of the whole scandal. “We are unable to conclusively assert that the absence of timely quality care caused the deaths of these veterans,” the watchdog concluded. Yet few journalists or politicians were interested in correcting the record. Despite the fact that Obama’s VA secretary, Eric Shinseki, had secured historic budgets, expanded the G.I. Bill, and slashed the number of backlogged benefit claims by 44 percent, he resigned under pressure from Republican lawmakers. That November, Democrats failed to retake the House and lost the Senate.

Trump continued the pressure during his presidential campaign, with an explicit promise to “Make the VA Great Again.” Yet Trump’s department quickly became overwhelmed by strife and scandal, much of it perpetrated by the characters now claiming Biden has veterans’ blood on his hands. He almost nominated Hegseth to be VA secretary, but instead relied on him as an outside adviser. Hegseth used this influence to secure pardons for accused war criminals and lobbied the White House to preserve a loophole in the G.I. Bill that incentivized predatory for-profit colleges. For official roles, Trump turned to Selnick, O’Rourke, and Casin Spero, another CVA alum who forced the VA to abandon evidence-based practices and embrace snake oil PTSD treatments.

Trump’s first major VA reform was the VA Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act, which created an office that O’Rourke headed. Despite the law’s name, O’Rourke’s office often retaliated against whistleblowers. Over 1,000 agency employees were demoted, suspended, or fired, often based on scant evidence. When, in 2018, lawmakers sought information into the office’s dysfunction, O’Rourke allegedly lied and withheld information, prompting demands for a criminal probe.

O’Rourke and Selnick faced allegations of misusing taxpayer resources. O’Rourke was forced to resign after officials complained to The Washington Post that he was doing little work for his $161,000 salary. Selnick landed in hot water after ProPublica reported that he was commuting between his California home and D.C. on the taxpayer dime.