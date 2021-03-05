The NatSec Bros Who Want to Save Congress From QAnon

Around the same time, some 1,500 miles away in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, another veteran with a murky background in global hotspots announced his play for the seat of another one of the new GOP radicals. Gregg Smith, a former Marine, finance executive, and business associate of Blackwater founder Erik Prince, tweeted an action-packed campaign video announcing his Democratic candidacy that bragged about his experiences as a Marine under fire in Beirut and in lower Manhattan on 9/11, when he helped ferry survivors to safety. “I signed up to defend this country,” said Smith. “My opponent Lauren Boebert signed up to destroy it. Together we will remove her from Congress.”

While the particulars differed from those in Flowers’s video—Smith took pains to note that during his tenure as the CEO of Frontier Services Group, he blew the whistle on the nefarious behavior of Prince, the company’s chairman—the tone of the two political aspirants’ message was nearly identical: Here comes a new breed of tough-guy Democrat, ready to use their hard-won national security experience to fight ersatz “terrorist sympathizers” here at home.

Flowers and Smith represent an unusual type of Democratic political hopeful. Both are political novices. Flowers said that while he tilted Democrat, he was “apolitical” while working in government and contracting. Smith voted Republican for 35 years—“until Donald Trump came down the escalator,” he said in a recent interview. Both have significant national security bona fides and experience in war zones that—depending on one’s view—are either their greatest asset or their most glaring liability. From interviews and their own statements, it’s clear that both men are partial to the former interpretation. Sounding notes of patriotism, proud to fight the new QAnon menace infiltrating Congress, they are a novel force in the Democratic Party, representing a jingoistic turn that they say will help them win heavily Republican districts. If they’re right, they might just reinvent what it means to be a Democrat in the Q era.