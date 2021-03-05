The NatSec Bros Who Want to Save Congress From QAnon

On a Twitter account called @10milesbadroad, Smith would “send up an occasional flare” if he thought journalists weren’t adequately reporting on Prince’s contacts with the Trump administration. (I first learned of Smith during the summer of 2020, when I saw him tweeting about Prince from this account.) Smith, who identified himself on the @10milesbadroad account by his own name, later scrubbed all of its tweets, except for one: In February, when The New York Times reported on a UN investigation into Prince’s activities into Libya, Smith posted a link to the article, in which he was quoted, and the words, “The truth will prevail.” Later, after I asked him about the account, Smith deleted it entirely.

Smith understands that Prince and Blackwater will follow him into his political career; he nevertheless maintains that it’s all in his past. “People are going to ask, ‘Well, what the hell were you doing with Erik?’” he said. “I don’t have any interest in Erik Prince at this point. I hope that whatever he’s been doing is legal and if it’s not legal, I hope he is reckoned with. But beyond that, I don’t really give a fuck about the guy.”

During the Trump administration, Smith said, he learned that there was an “active investigation” into Prince that, he believes, was shut down by then-Attorney General Bill Barr. “I believed that was inappropriate,” Smith said. He also harbored fears that Trump would pardon Prince and was relieved that it did not come to pass. “At that point, I’m like, I’m done with Erik,” Smith said. “I expect we’ll never talk again.” Now the situation lies in the hands of the Department of Justice, the United Nations, and other countries’ investigators, he said. He doesn’t believe journalists can do much more to hold Prince accountable.

Marcus Flowers insists he was never a Blackwater employee, though he did work for other military contractors. As for what Flowers spent the last twenty-plus years doing, that is totally a matter of conjecture. The Democratic candidate for Congress offered little specific information about his military and contracting activities beyond vague talk about a life spent in Afghanistan and other war zones.