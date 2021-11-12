The Souvenir: Part II Is a Lush Exploration of Filmmaking and Memory

At one point in Joanna Hogg’s 2019 film, The Souvenir, Tom Burke’s character, Anthony, asks the protagonist, Julie, played by Honor Swinton Byrne, “Am I more real than you?” Since they both know the correct answer, she says no—no one is more real than anyone else—and yet, as she says it, you sense her lack of conviction. One of the marvels of Swinton Byrne’s largely improvised performance as a film student in 1980s London is how thoroughly she inhabits a self that’s still unformed, even the soft flesh of her face making her appear almost to smudge at the edges.

But Anthony’s question isn’t explicitly about Julie’s pliancy, a quality that will soon allow him to manipulate and sponge off her. He’s talking about cinema, and whether Julie, the hopelessly earnest novice auteur, is already doing it wrong. She has thrown herself into making a film about a working-class boy called Tony, whose life, in a Sunderland declining swiftly along with its shipyards, she seems to perceive as grittier and thus more real than her own. Anthony, with his imperious drawl and immaculate pinstripe suit, can’t contain his smirk. He explains to Julie with exaggerated patience that, when watching a film, “We don’t want to just see life played out as is; we want to see life as it is experienced within this soft machine.” On the merits, he’s right, and what’s more, his suspicion of authenticity seems hard-won: Unlike Julie, who comes from a type of English money, comfort, and breeding that she’s eager to imagine her way out of, Anthony, faking a job at the foreign office and concealing his dependence on heroin, is an expert in self-fashioning.

The Souvenir follows the familiar arc of their relationship: early infatuation, during which he moves in with her and encourages her to dress and think differently; the gradual erosion of trust as he disappears repeatedly and drains her money; and eventually the trauma of his sudden death. When The Souvenir: Part II begins, Julie has taken refuge at her parents’ country house to grieve for him and disentangle the effects of his various deceptions. We then observe her efforts to make a film that will express what happened to her.