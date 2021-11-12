The Souvenir: Part II Is a Lush Exploration of Filmmaking and Memory

The Souvenir is the first of Hogg’s films to travel back in time, and it does so by channeling the intensity of remembered objects and conversations. The film’s settings and trimmings are lush and opulent—the busy, gilded furnishings and wallpaper of the Wallace Collection where Julie and Anthony spend afternoons; the grand Venice hotel they stay in; even the Knightsbridge flat where they live courtesy of her parents. The transformation that Anthony encourages in Julie’s wardrobe adds to the effect: At one point, we see the gleaming, twitching hem of her dress ascending a staircase, like that of a Henry James heroine in distress. Whereas a period piece would usually get such details right in order to render them invisible and transport the audience, Hogg draws our attention all the time to the effortful reconstruction of her memories (and their proximity to fantasy). In that way, watching The Souvenir feels rather like looking at footage or photographs of your own youth: The pieces you’d forgotten collide with those you still fixate on; it’s all charged, as mysterious as it is familiar; you have no idea why you did that and wish fervently that you could go back and change it, while also knowing that you can, and have—that those things, events, and people are shifting each time you summon them to mind.

There are moments in The Souvenir: Part II that in another context could seem heavy-handed. Not long after Julie’s mother shows off a small pot she has made in her ceramics course, Julie accidentally drops and breaks it. The daughter unthinkingly puts her mother’s efforts in their place—a housewife’s hobby. There’s only room for one artist; or perhaps it’s that one woman must sacrifice so that another can find the selfish disregard that art seems to require. Either way, a basic legitimacy is at stake: Even if you can afford the time and money to make pretty things, they will not count as art unless you make them count. Since the film’s central subject is the impulse to create and the difficult, halting process of doing so, such symbolism feels like an organic part of how Julie is filtering her experience. The ceramic breaking (which in old novels would stand in for lost innocence) is the kind of small but theatrical event that in real life can bring into focus all the unconscious stories you’ve been carrying about your own behavior. The intense flash of pain and shame—abrupt awareness of yourself and of how you treat others—is what lodges the incident in the mind.

Whereas The Souvenir framed its concerns with memory and art within the structure of a conventional realist drama—driven by the travails of love, secrets, lies, betrayal, class, family, addiction, mortality—Part II dispenses with any plotting or suspense outside of whether and how the protagonist will make her film, whether it will succeed in transfiguring what needs to be transfigured. Having first established the analogy between an artist’s working through events, memories, fantasies, and feelings and the universal human experience of doing so, Hogg here takes art as the only source of drama. She examines the struggle to make art that justifies itself solely through its own form and power, that creates its own reality, so that questions of mere subject matter—Anthony or Tony!—become irrelevant. As the film progresses, Hogg experiments further, violating some of the terms of the reality she has established and daring the audience to go along, to accept her exuberant visual and emotional logic over what the film’s manifest characters and setup seemed to offer.