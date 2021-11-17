The Enduring Cruelty of America’s Sanctions Regime

The problem with America’s current sanctions regime, critics say, is twofold, beginning with the question of whether sanctions can be meted out in a way that comports with larger humanitarian efforts. Broad-based U.S. sanctions are purportedly put in place to hold adversarial governments accountable for their actions. But in practice, ordinary civilians in countries ranging from Venezuela to Iran to Syria are consistently made to bear the brunt of this economic warfare. During the Covid-19 pandemic especially, not only did countries burdened with the weight of U.S. sanctions suffer in terms of poverty and inflation, but sanctions also created situations in which it became more difficult for medical supplies and other necessary resources to combat the pandemic to reach the people who needed them most. Given that the ostensible impetus for the sanctions review was a desire to mitigate some of the crushing compounding effects of sanctions and the pandemic, it was notable that the report hardly mentioned the humanitarian impacts.

But the realities of the pandemic illuminated the ways our sanctions regime consistently came up short on the humanitarian front; it also raises important questions about whether sanctions are effective deterrents overall. While sanctions can naturally cause measurable material hardships for a targeted country, the real benchmark of any sanctions’ success should be whether, once imposed, they are effective in altering a wayward nation’s policy calculus.

The track record of sanctions leaves much to be desired. In places like Cuba, Venezuela, and Syria, sanctions have been in place for years. And yet there is little to no evidence that their imposition has done much to change these nations’ actions or behavior, either in the sense of changes to domestic policy specifically or their relationship with the U.S. more broadly. In Syria, argues Joshua Landis, chair in Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma, they have, in fact, had the opposite effect. By undertaking policies that weaken not only Syria but also its neighbors, the U.S. has ensured that Damascus remains entirely dependent on Iran and Turkey. “The sanctions are really defeating America’s major policy interests in the region,” he says.