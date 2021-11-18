The Storm Over the American Revolution

The Patriots won their independence not because they were militarily strong or ideologically committed but because they were weak and unimportant.

This lesser-known story is a reminder that the War of Independence was not only fought between Loyalists and Patriots. It was a global war, in which the involvement of several other powers proved crucial to the Patriots’ success. When Patriot leaders finally got France and Spain to aid them, in 1778 and 1779 respectively, the British realized that their entire global empire, not just the 13 colonies, was at stake. With good reason, the British worried that both the Spanish and French might try to seize territories lost to Britain in the century’s previous wars. By 1780, the British removed a third of their troops from the 13 colonies, restationing many of them in the Caribbean in order to protect their most valuable colonial asset: their slave-based sugar colonies. Holton also reminds us that the final major battle at Yorktown, in 1781, was won largely by the French military, who outnumbered Patriot troops two to one. In many ways, Holton suggests, the Patriots won their independence not because they were militarily strong or ideologically committed but because they were weak and unimportant.

Liberty Is Sweet takes us through to the mid-1790s, but its final section reads more like an afterthought than a fully integrated part of the story. These 60 pages, of a nearly 600-page book, cover the economic devastation that immediately followed the war; the Constitutional Convention that in large part sought to rectify that problem; and the new federal government’s final wars against its own revolting citizens and Western Indigenous nations, who had not given up the fight. Rather than offer a novel take on what the American Revolution all added up to, Holton summarizes what is for many academic historians today a commonly held position: Not much changed. For most Americans, whether rich or poor, Black or white, male or female, their status remained largely the same. Only for Native Americans was the Patriots’ victory a total disaster.

That is not to say that the revolution’s egalitarian potential was entirely unrealized. Holton concedes as much but emphasizes that the most democratic reforms happened at the state, not federal, level. Several state constitutions written during the war made it easier for common white men—and in New Jersey, wealthy white women—to vote, and most Northern states began to phase out slavery. But the federal Constitution snuffed out whatever democratic impulses some state governments harnessed. It seized enormous power from state governments. It allowed white male citizens to directly elect only one of the four main houses of governance (the House of Representatives). And it strengthened slavery throughout the nation—through the three-fifths clause, which gave slaveholders disproportionate representation in the House and Electoral College; the fugitive slave clause, which allowed slaveholders to retrieve enslaved people who escaped to Northern states; by authorizing the federal government to help suppress slave rebellions; and by allowing the Atlantic slave trade to continue for at least another 20 years.

By ending his account in 1795, Holton brings his story full circle. That year, the federal government found itself, ironically, in exactly the position the British government had found itself in 40 years earlier. Its own citizens had recently waged a revolt against the federal government’s tax on whiskey; meanwhile, George Washington was still engaging in a military battle for Indigenous lands, fighting against an alliance of Indian nations in the Ohio River Valley, this time led by the Shawnee leader Weyapiersenwah (Blue Jacket) and Miami leader Michikinikwa (Little Turtle). The only difference now was that Washington’s army won, forcing several Indigenous nations to cede millions of acres to the U.S.—and to men like Washington, who finally held full possession of the 52,000 acres of Indigenous land he had spent a lifetime pursuing.