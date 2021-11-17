What I Got Wrong About Elizabeth Hardwick

Only a few pages later, she is making common cause with the immigrant seediness she had earlier deplored. After all, she’s something of an immigrant herself, isn’t she? She’s here in New York because she never felt at home in her own birthplace—“Many are flung down carelessly at birth and they experience the diminishment ... of their random misplacement.” However, misplacement seems to have been supplanted by displacement. Something in her, she suspects, rather than the city itself, condemns her to emotional homelessness. “[For me] the highway, the asphalt paths, the thieves, contaminated skies like a suffocating cloak of mangy fur, the millions in their boroughs—that is truly home.”

The narrator has, in fact, always been irresistibly drawn to the way the city accommodates the marginal. The rich, lively account she gives of her early years in the city—when she was living in midtown Manhattan, in a fleabag hotel filled with down-at-heel itinerants—seems written by one who identifies strongly with the subject. “These people ... lived as if in a house recently burglarized, wires cut, their world vandalized, their memory a lament to peculiar losses,” she writes. “They were lifted by insolence above their forgotten loans, their surly arrears, their misspent matrimonies, their many debts which seemed to fall with relief into the wastebaskets where they would be picked up by the night men.... Most of them were failures but they lived elated by unreal hopes.... They drank, they fought, they fornicated. They ran up bills.... They were not poverty-stricken, just always a little ‘behind.’” And all this happening just steps from “the Harvard Club, The New York Times, the old Hotel Astor, the Algonquin.”

That is the extraordinary thing about the city. Nobody gets away from nobody, including you from yourself. There are always those times when the city throws in your face some shabby yesterday you’d just as soon not be reminded of. The narrator runs into Alex A., a vain, handsome man she’s known on and off through the years, and speculates idly on what he might be thinking about: “But what is his intention? I mean the intention of his life.” Pages later, in the mood to call a spade a spade, she writes, “I slept with Alex three times and remember each one perfectly.... I was honored when he allowed me to go to bed with him and dishonored when I felt my imaginative, anxious, exhausting efforts were not what he wanted.”

It’s the emotional weariness in Sleepless Nights that I was unable to grasp, much less sympathize with, all those long years ago. It runs just below the surface of the prose, and riddled through it is a strain of self-doubt that also came as revelation. The city, always and ever, is a reflection of the narrator’s edgy anxiety. Perhaps, after all, she is only an interloper in a New York that can never be other than metaphorical for her. At such moments comes the haunting thought that she has been cut loose against her will, rather than that her solitary condition is a consequence of decisions she made on her own: