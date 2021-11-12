Damon Galgut’s Booker Prize–Winning Novel Examines a Betrayal in Apartheid South Africa

In the Swarts’ compound, where words don’t seem to work properly, meaninglessness proliferates like the chaotic vocabulary of apartheid, puffed up with the hot air of fake race science and stubbornly clung-to delusions about who owns what, by what right.

It’s a strange fact of contemporary literature that South Africa’s biggest literary exports were for some time mostly white people of anti-colonial political sentiments. Born in Pretoria in 1963, Galgut is a generation or two younger than most of this group. He has been nominated for the Booker Prize twice before, for 2003’s The Good Doctor and 2010’s In a Strange Room. He is the third white South African to win the prize, after Nobel laureates Nadine Gordimer and J.M. Coetzee, who won the Booker twice. An outsize number of white African writers have also been nominated for the prize: André Brink, Doris Lessing (a British Zimbabwean), and Deborah Levy. This abundance is partly explained by the fact that the Booker was from 1969 until 2014 only open to authors from the Commonwealth, Ireland, South Africa, and Zimbabwe, but it’s still an overrepresentation in terms of sheer number of eligible citizens.

The Promise is just as good as all the rapturous reviews suggest, but it contributes to an already bristling quiver of fiction about white existence under apartheid. Who exists in South African history? Countless Black and brown people’s life stories went unrecorded during apartheid’s great silencing. But now it’s the white past that is fading: Frederik Willem de Klerk, the last white head of state of South Africa, died yesterday. The product of guilt and genius in equal measure, the corpus of great white fictions about apartheid only captures a sliver of the South African experience. There are other Johannesburg fictions out there to balance Galgut’s picture of the city, if you look for them: Kgebetli Moele’s 2006 novel Room 207 is high-rise gold, as is the late Phaswane Mpe’s Welcome to Our Hillbrow: a Novel of Postapartheid South Africa (2001). And if The Promise is a microscopic story with very wide historical implications, then C.A. Davids’s 2022 novel How to Be a Revolutionary, whose heroine traces paths between Shanghai and Cape Town, will be its opposite and its complement.

In his review of The Promise, James Wood wrote that Galgut, as a white South African writer, “inherits a subject that must feel, at different times, liberating in its dimensions and imprisoning in its inescapability”—a comment, it seems, on both the lightning-strike nature of apartheid’s severity and the horrible specialness of a memory that could only have happened in one place.