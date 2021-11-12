Damon Galgut’s Booker Prize–Winning Novel Examines a Betrayal in Apartheid South Africa

Rachel secures her husband Manie’s promise on this point, but it’s Anton who explains to 13-year-old Amor that “Salome can’t own the house. Even if Pa wanted to, he can’t give it to her.” Amor is confused and asks why. “Because, he says. It’s against the law.” This true fact about apartheid-era South African property law changes as the novel’s action progresses, but other aspects of the situation, like the color of everybody’s skin, do not.

“​​When white people fight,” Astrid recalls her mother saying, “it is always over property!” The question of ownership of the land remains an evergreen one in South African politics, where a new “land court” will soon try to resolve disputes over the outcome of initiatives aiming to fulfill the part of the South African constitution that demands that property settled by Europeans be returned, in essence, to the heirs of those from whom it was stolen. In The Promise, Salome has a rightful claim on some of the Swarts’ land, but she is not the only one, for other local people say that this patch of earth was theirs in the first place.

With this combination of abrupt acts of God, childish misapprehensions, and subtly layered thefts, The Promise thrums with the nonsensical aspect of apartheid, when white families like the Swarts experienced the historically freakish circumstance of true minority rule over a subjugated majority of nonwhite compatriots. By focusing on a small piece of land and the acrimonious, drawn-out disputes over its ownership, and keeping the narrative voice loose and roving, flitting among the Swarts’ minds, Galgut punctures their sense of their own importance with sharp doses of reality, eventually finding a nasty kind of hilarity in an era of history whose traumatic remnants still bear useful scrutiny.