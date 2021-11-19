Senator Kennedy’s “Unhinged” Red-Baiting: What Is the Matter With These People?

Kennedy: There was a group called the Young Communists, and you are a member, is that right? Omarova: I’m not exactly sure which group you’re referring to. Kennedy: Well, the formal name of it is the Leninist Communist Young Union of the Russian Federation, and it’s also known as the Leninist Komsomol of the Russian Federation. And it’s commonly referred to as the Young Communists. Were you a member? … Have you resigned? Omarova: From the—

Kennedy: From the Young Communists.

Omarova: You grow out of it with age automatically.

Kennedy: Did you send them a letter though, resigning?

Omarova: Senator, this was many, many years ago. As far as I remember how the Soviet Union worked was at certain age, you automatically stop being—

Kennedy: Could you look at your records and see if you can find a copy?



The previous day, Omarova was honored by a Wall Street Journal editorial for supporting “a long-term national strategy of economic development and reconstruction.” Omarova has supported a National Investment Authority to further that end. She has dared support a Green New Deal. Sounds like a Commie to Senator Kennedy, who would assuredly be rejected by the Comedy Channel. Too retro. Just when you think the Republican Party has scraped the bottom of the barrel, it breaks through into the slime pit below.

Actually, Senator Kennedy blows hot and cold on Russia. In 2019, he surmised that Ukraine, not Russia, hacked the Democratic National Committee in 2016. Still, on hearing Senator Kennedy launch his inquisition into the childhood experience of Professor Omarova, Senator Sherrod Brown called Kennedy “unhinged.” Joe Scarborough, on MSNBC, no fan of the old Soviet Union, called his intervention “gross.”