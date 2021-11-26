Health Insurance Deductibles Give Black Friday a Whole New Meaning

Many of you are probably shuttering just thinking about your deductible.

Many of you are probably shuttering just thinking about your deductible. That’s because, if you think about it, a deductible is the paywall to get the insurance you already paid for. It’s like signing up for a streaming service and then having to pay extra to watch the movie you wanted, except that it’s thousands of dollars instead of $14.99. Health insurance companies use deductibles to kick costs back onto their beneficiaries, who may choose to pay less up front in premiums (what you have to pay every two weeks to have health insurance).

Deductibles have more than doubled over the past decade. One 2020 estimate put the median family deductible at $8,439. Considering the median American family earned $67,521 that same year, you can imagine the financial burden the deductible adds. It means that despite being insured, families are left paying out of pocket for every single health care interaction until they reach their deductible, which some families never reach. That’s on top of paying their premiums, which have increased by 55 percent over the past decade.

Given the rapidly increasing deductibles and the financial strain they put on families, the Kaiser Family Foundation calculated an annual “Deductible Relief Day,” the day when the average family finally pays down its deductible—like a bizarro, late-stage-capitalism family Black Friday. In 2019, Deductible Relief Day didn’t come until May 19—meaning that for nearly half the year, insured families had to pay out of pocket for their health care.