Health Insurance Deductibles Give Black Friday a Whole New Meaning

A few weeks back, I had the opportunity to teach a course on pathways to universal healthcare in the United States. To be clear, I have a very particular viewpoint on this—I literally co-wrote the book on Medicare for All. But I do my best to explain precisely why Medicare for All is head and shoulders a more efficient, effective, and yes, even politically plausible approach to solving our healthcare crisis.

Yet as someone who spends a lot of my time thinking about our healthcare system, I sometimes forget just how inured I’ve become to how broken it really is. And I was reminded anew by the disgusted reaction my students had to some of the most galling aspects of American healthcare we tend to take for granted. There were a lot of things they didn’t like, but none elicited quite the same reaction as the concept of a deductible.

Many of you are probably shuttering just thinking about your deductible.

Many of you are probably shuttering just thinking about your deductible. That’s because, if you think about it, a deductible is the paywall to get the insurance you already paid for. It’s like signing up for a streaming service and then having to pay extra to watch the movie you wanted, except that it’s thousands of dollars instead of $14.99. Health insurance companies use deductibles to kick costs back onto their beneficiaries, who may choose to pay less up front in premiums (what you have to pay every two weeks to have health insurance).