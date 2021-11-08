More Than 30,000 Health Care Workers Are on the Verge of Striking

If they were to walk off the job, Kaiser employees would join tens of thousands of Americans who have taken part in nearly 170 strikes this year, most of them in industries deemed essential during the pandemic, who labored under threat of infection and exhaustion to keep businesses afloat. The Kaiser dispute centers on the issue of two-tier pay, a system deployed in the past by struggling companies under extreme duress, which is now increasingly being proposed by profitable entities. For every measure taken during a crisis, there is, apparently, an opportunity to make the crisis the norm.

Essentially, the two-tier system proposed by Kaiser imposes different wages for the exact same work. A practice common through the 1980s, it was most famously used by car manufacturers in 2007, during the industry’s near-collapse. But even Fiat’s CEOs called it “unsustainable,” considering how obviously it fomented tension between employees and eviscerated morale, which isn’t to mention the general cynicism of reducing pay for new employees based on the idea that a company can’t sustain its previous estimation of a living wage.

How interesting, then, that John Deere workers are striking over two-tier pay when the company hit record profits and the CEO made $15.6 million last year and that Kellogg’s workers are also striking, in part to turn over a system that has new hires receiving limited benefits and making $10 less than their counterparts every hour. Kellogg’s, incidentally, saw its profits rise more than a quarter over the course of 2020. Its CEO received more than $11 million in compensation during the same year. According to Kaiser’s most recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing, which, granted, is from the distant past of 2019, more than 30 Kaiser executives made over $1 million a year. The plan Kaiser is proposing would cut pay for new health care workers between 26 and 39 percent, at a moment when almost every executive is quite publicly panicking over not being able to find enough nurses to make their businesses run. For the most part, Kaiser has framed this issue around the problems of equity in access to health care: “If we continue to increase costs so high about the marketplace, we will become unaffordable and lose members,” a representative from the company’s H.R. department has said. “And the fact is: Health care is increasingly unaffordable, and escalating wages are half the cost of health care.”