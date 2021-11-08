More Than 30,000 Health Care Workers Are on the Verge of Striking

On November 4, a handful of unions representing more than 30,000 Kaiser Permanente workers notified the health system of their intention to strike November 15, a move that would be among the largest hospital workplace actions in recent memory. The strike, should workers not make a deal with their employer, would be truly massive in scope. It would affect at least 366 facilities in Southern California alone, spanning from hospitals and medical offices to clinics in Target department stores, as well as facilities in Oregon and Southern Washington.

In preparation for November 15, a staffing agency is already recruiting strike nurses in Southern California, who would be paid as much as $12,500 a day to help Kaiser cut wages for new employees by as much as 36 percent and avoid giving its current workers more than a 1 percent raise. Kaiser has said it’s unwilling to negotiate on these numbers and that it’s taking these drastic measures on employee compensation in order to lower patients’ costs. But theoretically, based on the membership numbers provided by just one of the unions intending to strike and the listings pitched to nurses willing to cross a picket line, replacing 19,000 striking nurses could cost $237 million a week. If you add up every single worker who has threatened to strike—including pharmacists, occupational therapists, optometrists and others—the weekly cost of a striking hospital system could exceed $250 million (provided current staffing levels are retained.) “Clearly the company is being disingenuous in their desire to cut costs,” said Jane Carter, a labor economist and a member of the bargaining team for the United Nurses Association of California/Union of Health Care Professionals.

If they were to walk off the job, Kaiser employees would join tens of thousands of Americans who have taken part in nearly 170 strikes this year, most of them in industries deemed essential during the pandemic, who labored under threat of infection and exhaustion to keep businesses afloat. The Kaiser dispute centers on the issue of two-tier pay, a system deployed in the past by struggling companies under extreme duress, which is now increasingly being proposed by profitable entities. For every measure taken during a crisis there is, apparently, an opportunity to make the crisis the norm.