America, Rediscover Thanksgiving’s Radical Past

What does Thanksgiving mean in a culture where we are constantly exhorted to be grateful all year long? In progressive circles—and even in some corporate boardrooms—we now often begin a meeting by giving thanks to Indigenous people, acknowledging that we are on “stolen lands.” Thanks for what? Being conquered and defeated? Oprah, one of the richest women on earth, often admonishes the masses to “practice” gratitude every day, seemingly asking us to acquiesce in our own conquered and defeated state. The injunction to be grateful can feel reactionary, like a dismissal of our legitimate collective complaints, or a license for complacency.

Thanksgiving has historically not been immune from these political problems. Sarah Josepha Hale, in campaigning for Thanksgiving as a national holiday, wrote in 1835, “There is a deep moral influence in these periodical seasons of rejoicing … the poor regard the entertainments of the rich without envy, because all are privileged to be happy in their own way.” This year, loud, confrontational objection to our escalating climate crisis and civilizational collapse would seem more on point than gratitude. Thanksgiving celebrates an abundance that feels precarious now, and for some, already elusive. The traditional harvest festival arrives at a time of crop failures, food shortages, and unusually high food prices. Many of these problems are due to climate change, another example of how global warming is causing hardship and hunger—not just for our grandchildren, as we used to fear, but for contemporary humans.

Gratitude can feel like a reprieve from all the tiresome aspiration of capitalism; an embrace of what we have.

Still, perhaps it’s my New England upbringing, but I’m not quite ready to give up on gratitude and its national expression. We love to gather with family and friends, and we love food, but we also enjoy feeling grateful. There’s a pleasure in considering what’s good in our lives: Some of the elders are still alive, our kids are miraculous, the Zinfandel and chestnut stuffing just right. Why not thank everyone we love for being themselves, and especially my husband for making the potato gratin (and admittedly all the other dishes, too)? Gratitude can feel like a reprieve from all the tiresome aspiration of capitalism; an embrace of what we have. Giving thanks is a respite from the struggle to achieve more, one reason that for many of us, gratitude is a spiritual practice, whether we’re lifting up our hearts and singing in church, or just taking a walk in the park. Thanksgiving feels good for all those reasons.