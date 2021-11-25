America, Rediscover Thanksgiving’s Radical Past

In 1863, celebrating Northern Civil War victories and acknowledging the staggering sorrow and sacrifice of that conflict, President Lincoln declared the last Thursday in November as a day of Thanksgiving, inaugurating the current tradition. (Hale had written to Lincoln on the matter earlier that year.) Lincoln intended the giving of thanks to represent national unity, asking both divine and moral forces to end the reactionary Confederate threat to the country, to “heal the wounds of the Nation,” care for “those who have become widows, orphans, mourners or sufferers in the lamentable civil strife in which we are unavoidably engaged,” and restore peace. Lincoln’s plea was published in Harper’s magazine that month illustrated by images of not only prayerful gratitude, but also black emancipation. Lincoln’s gratitude for “fruitful fields and healthful skies” was not a complacent or conservative one, nor was it understood that way at the time.

While famous for moving the date of Thanksgiving to increase Christmas shopping and boost the economy, Franklin Delano Roosevelt also indirectly played a role in culturally elevating a less capitalistic view of Thanksgiving.

We can also look to the New Deal era for inspiration. While famous for moving the date of Thanksgiving to increase Christmas shopping and boost the economy—a vulgar move to be sure—Franklin Delano Roosevelt also indirectly played a role in culturally elevating a less capitalistic view of Thanksgiving. FDR outlined his vision of “four freedoms” in 1941, one of which, enraging conservative free marketeers, was the “freedom from want.” Two years later, the Saturday Evening Post solicited essays on each of the freedoms, asking Norman Rockwell to illustrate them. Rockwell’s “Freedom from Want,” in which an elderly couple serves a turkey to their smiling family, remains the most enduring and iconic of the images. The painting surely captures gratitude, but the accompanying essay by Carlos Bulosan, a poet, novelist, and Filipino immigrant, turned FDR’s phrase into a radical demand: “So long as the fruit of our labor is denied us, so long will want manifest itself in a world of slaves. It is only when we have plenty to eat—plenty of everything—that we begin to understand what freedom means.” Taken together, Rockwell’s image and Bulosan’s essay inspire gratitude for plenty and a commitment to create a society in which that plenty is shared by all.

But perhaps the most radical gratitude is found in the Indigenous tradition. Not the recent neo-colonialist tradition of awkwardly saying thank you to America’s Native communities, but in their own tradition of thanking everything. “The Thanksgiving Address,” a 1993 English translation of a Mohawk text, offers gratitude to the earth, the waters, the fish, the plants, the animals (“we hope they will always be there”), the birds, and fellow people. This thanksgiving is not without responsibility: “We have been given the duty to live in balance and harmony with each other and all living things… Everything we need to live a good life is here on this Mother Earth.” This Thanksgiving, we celebrate that good life, and all life on earth—and demand that it be saved.