What Happens After a U.S.-Enabled Narco-Dictatorship Ends?

What comes next poses important questions for U.S. policy in the region. The outgoing president, Juan Orlando Hernández, was named in several New York City trials as a major participant in the drug trade, even as his government received ample funds, equipment, and political support from the United States. Will he be extradited to the U.S.? Will he take refuge in Nicaragua, or inside a corporate enclave in Honduras? How was it that the U.S. maintained a relationship for so long with perhaps the most notorious state drug trafficker in the world? And most importantly, can the U.S. ever alter the contradictions of its position toward Central America?

Hernández, known in Honduras as “JOH,” came to power in the chaotic ferment that followed the 2009 military coup, which helped transform Honduras into one of the world’s most violent countries and sent hundreds of thousands of migrants fleeing toward the U.S. He was elected president in 2013, though in effect he’s lorded over the country since 2009, when he was president of the Honduran Congress.

Those who wonder why people flee Honduras need to look no further than some of Hernández’s policies, which exacerbated existing social crises and created new ones. In his first term, he controversially deployed the military to the streets under the pretext of fighting gangs, part of a militarized, iron-fist security policy Hernández touted as having reduced violence. In fact, an apparent drop in the murder rate had more to do with a cynical change in how homicides were registered, while harsh crackdowns also meant the police and military became as feared and distrusted as the gangs. Hernández promoted a model of corporate investment that involved the displacement of rural and Indigenous populations for agribusiness, mining, or tourism. He was an advocate of deregulation under the label of “competitiveness,” further stripping back labor rights and environmental protections. And his 2019 attempt to privatize health care and education (which provoked yet more mass protests and then violent repression) nearly eliminated access to those services for the precarious and the poor—all contributing to making daily life less livable for ordinary Hondurans.