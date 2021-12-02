What Happens After a U.S.-Enabled Narco-Dictatorship Ends?

But for quite a while, U.S. officials saw Hernández not as a narco but as a charming young law-and-order leader whose excesses they were willing to tolerate. Honduras has long been a strategic front in the war on drugs, which has meant that, irrespective of accusations of post-coup human rights violations, the U.S. continued training and abetting the Honduran military apparatus. (In 2019, 44 members of Congress, including Bernie Sanders and Ilhan Omar, co-sponsored an act to “withhold funds from Honduran police and military until gross human rights violations are investigated and prosecuted”; it has yet to pass.)

If the Obama administration’s acquiescence to Hernández was problematic, Donald Trump was much worse. After the contested 2017 election, the State Department quickly recognized the National Party government. Hernández eagerly promised Trump to help block immigration to the U.S. In 2019, Trump declared that with Hernández as an ally the U.S. was “stopping drugs at a level we’ve never seen.” That was despite the fact that, just a few months earlier, the president’s brother Juan Antonio Hernández had been arrested in Miami and charged as a “large-scale drug trafficker.” The trial quickly surfaced allegations that the president was also deeply involved.

Prosecutors in New York attested that the president hadn’t only been aware of his brother’s narcotics activities but had himself presided over a sprawling state drug trafficking conspiracy, in which the military and police forces facilitated the northbound flow of cocaine by protecting shipments and killing off political and personal enemies. Juan Orlando turned into an embarrassing ally, an inconvenient glitch in the facade of the U.S.-led drug war. Trump wasn’t much bothered by it, of course, but the Biden administration seemed unsure of how to handle the situation. Ricardo Zúñiga, Joe Biden’s envoy to Central America, studiously avoided visiting Hernández on his tour of the region this April; the Engel’s List, a new effort to sanction corrupt officials in Central America, notably excluded any mention of President Hernández.

Honduras isn’t the only example of U.S. hypocrisy in Latin America: Ostensibly promoting democratic governance, and panicking about migration, while empowering corrupt and repressive institutions driving people to flee is par for the course. In Mexico, for instance, security forces trained by the U.S. have an alarming tendency to be complicit in the drug trade and human rights violations, which hasn’t stopped the training. There are many other examples, but the as yet undetermined fate of Hernández brings these maddening contradictions into their full light.