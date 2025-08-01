Trump Is Now Running the Worst Economy Since His Last Term in Office

“The labor market is much weaker than originally reported the last two months. While payrolls grew 73k in July, May and June data were revised down a total of 258k to 19k and 14k, respectively,” wrote Economic Policy Institute economist Elise Gould.

The health care and social assistance industries supplied practically all the new jobs over the last three months, while other sectors—including manufacturing, professional and business services, warehouse, retail, and government—lost jobs, according to the new figures.

“Without health care, the last three months of payroll gains look like this: -53,000 in May, -45,000 in June, and -300 in July,” reported Bloomberg U.S. economy editor Matthew Boesler.