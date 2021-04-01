The “Root Cause” of Central American Migration Is Broken U.S. Policies

In the near term, it might be viable for U.S. foreign aid to alleviate some of the pressures driving people away from their homes—especially given that, contrary to domestic popular belief, many asylum seekers would have preferred to stay if it had been safe to do so—but we must disabuse ourselves of the idea that this is a path to avoiding asylum flows at all. The U.S. refugee program has historically been pretty robust (though currently in a bad state), but it takes years of applications, checks, and processing for people to actually make it into the country. The administration now appears to be trying to expand the program in Central America in the hopes that, if and when the other measures aren’t enough, migrants still stay out of sight and out of mind for the American public until they’re ready to resettle, instead of showing up at the border.

Still, for people under imminent threat, particularly those able to reach the U.S. border, the clear choice is to make the trek, perilous and uncertain as it may be. And even as Biden tries to reduce these threats in Central America, he’ll have to face the looming risk that is set to soon become the primary driver of humanitarian migration: climate change. The unfolding disaster is already driving some refugees from Latin America and the Caribbean, with several countries recently experiencing high-intensity hurricanes, droughts, crop failures, and rising sea levels.

What we’ve seen so far is only a taste of the massive climate migrations to come, and like the political and security instability the U.S. has instigated, it is again primarily responsible for this catastrophe and its consequences while being best insulated from its fallout. (The U.S. military alone is reportedly a bigger polluter than over 100 lower-polluting countries combined.) Even as Biden takes some aggressive steps to combat climate change, some of the impact is at this point unavoidable; for millions of people in Central and South America, and around the world, climate crisis will make their lives untenable, and they will have to leave. Yet unlike people escaping state repression or violence, climate migrants won’t have even the nominal legal protections guaranteed by the current asylum process, which typically requires the former (and which are already often interpreted to exclude those escaping gang violence and economic destitution).