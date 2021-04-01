The “Root Cause” of Central American Migration Is Broken U.S. Policies

Despite this lack of self-awareness, efforts to address the root causes of migration are welcome if they do indeed take the tack of improving the material and safety conditions of people on the ground (as opposed to, say, the previous administration’s efforts to simply outsource immigration enforcement to other countries). The Biden administration can and should work collaboratively—“collaboratively” being a key distinction worth emphasizing—with fellow governments to provide young people an alternative to the gangs, raise the standards of living, and strengthen each state’s ability to offer social services. However, there’s a disquieting finality to the intended objective here: to solve the issue of people seeking refuge.

This is part of a broader history of deluded solutionism among this country’s political decision-makers, who cannot or will not accept that there are some situations that the U.S. can’t quickly repair by just throwing enough money and personnel at the problem. It is this ideology that undergirds our forever wars, with the conviction that if we just hang on long enough and adopt the right strategy, we can fix it. It’s the ideology that has kept lawmakers and the public at large from accepting that no task force is ever going to fundamentally resolve the harms of the family separation policy, that there are people out there permanently scarred and de facto orphaned by the abject cruelty of our government in a way that will never be made okay.

In the near term, it might be viable for U.S. foreign aid to alleviate some of the pressures driving people away from their homes—especially given that, contrary to domestic popular belief, many asylum seekers would have preferred to stay if it had been safe to do so—but we must disabuse ourselves of the idea that this is a path to avoiding asylum flows at all. The U.S. refugee program has historically been pretty robust (though currently in a bad state), but it takes years of applications, checks, and processing for people to actually make it into the country. The administration now appears to be trying to expand the program in Central America in the hopes that, if and when the other measures aren’t enough, migrants still stay out of sight and out of mind for the American public until they’re ready to resettle, instead of showing up at the border.

Still, for people under imminent threat, particularly those able to reach the U.S. border, the clear choice is to make the trek, perilous and uncertain as it may be. And even as Biden tries to reduce these threats in Central America, he’ll have to face the looming risk that is set to soon become the primary driver of humanitarian migration: climate change. The unfolding disaster is already driving some refugees from Latin America and the Caribbean, with several countries recently experiencing high-intensity hurricanes, droughts, crop failures, and rising sea levels.