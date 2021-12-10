This Terrible Book Shows Why the Covid-19 Lab Leak Theory Won’t Die

In lieu of acknowledging that WIV researchers are scientists, not wizards, Viral points to more facts that seem vaguely shady. It devotes pages to discussing, for example, a database listing animal samples and viral sequences developed by the WIV that supposedly went offline on September 12, 2019.

As with so much of lab leak discourse, the allegations are not clearly specified. The insinuation seems to be that the database was taken offline because the Wuhan Institute of Virology was hiding a leak, but the timing makes no sense. If the coronavirus was released into the middle of Wuhan on, or possibly before September 12, why didn’t doctors notice atypical pneumonia admissions rising until late December? Scattered hospitalizations for what we now know was Covid-19 started around December 10, and cases no doubt started climbing before that, but the idea that a virus this contagious could have been circulating below the radar in Wuhan for at least two months beggars belief. In addition, the September leak idea contradicts another popular lab leak scenario, also given a sympathetic hearing in the book, which focuses on three workers from the coronavirus lab at the WIV having gone to the hospital with flulike symptoms in November. This rumor is frequently dangled as evidence that the first known human cases of Covid-19 were linked directly to the lab, even though these workers could just as easily have had the flu, and the WIV denies that any employees tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies.

Chan and Ridley are touchy about any suggestion that they are trafficking in conspiracy theories. “As if an accident could be a conspiracy,” they scoff. But all of the scenarios they seem to find significant matter only if they convince us there’s a major cover-up afoot: If the WIV has been deliberately hiding the link between the Tongguan mineshaft and RaTG13 since 2016, for instance, that would indeed be a conspiracy. If the database was taken down to hide something, that too would be a conspiracy. If the WIV is lying about the blood tests that showed that none of its employees had Covid-19 in November 2019, or if the Chinese government has already done all the tests that would establish the lab origin of Covid-19, but it is selectively releasing only the evidence that supports a natural origin—as the book insinuates—all of the above would require the collusion of large numbers of people.

The great part about suspicions—from a conspiracy theorist’s perspective—is that they don’t have to gel into any coherent theory.

When you raise concrete objections to one theory, lab leakers throw out a slightly different version. If Covid-19 couldn’t be made from RaTG13, what if it was made from some other virus like RaTG13? No social or geographic link to the Wuhan Institute? Well, maybe it was some other lab we don’t know about. No obvious signs of genetic modification? Suppose they used an invisible technique? None of these scenarios is prima facie impossible, and therefore, once raised, none can be dismissed out of hand. But none of them is supported by any evidence whatsoever. And if you don’t like those, they have others. They’re just asking questions, here.