We know considerably more about the virus now, and the lab leak hypothesis is looking less unlikely than it did a year ago. Nevertheless, it very much remains a hypothesis. Graham and Trump would prefer to use it to push a larger narrative, that the media and the Democrats conspired to contain the truth so that Joe Biden, a weak and possibly senile candidate, would win the election. Even if Trump had been rigorously pursuing a scientific inquiry into the pandemic’s origins, that work would have been discredited the moment he started calling Covid-19 the “Kung flu.” But he wasn’t involved in a rigorous pursuit: His decision to downplay the threat of the virus and propose increasingly insane responses to it—including injecting household disinfectant and “sunlight”—helped cost him the election. Blaming his defeat on a cover-up of the virus’s real origins raises interesting question about why he didn’t expose the cover-up if, as he and his enablers claim, he was right all along.



The lab leak theory and its attendant controversies is especially difficult to report on at the moment, because the people driving the discussion aren’t sincerely interested in uncovering the origin of the virus. Instead, they are using the matter as a proxy for other unrelated concerns. For Trump, it was a way of excusing his own failures in confronting the pandemic. For Graham, it’s a way of raising the specter of a corrupt press in thrall to the Democratic Party. For many others it has become a new way of raising wider concerns about political correctness and cancel culture—if fears of racial animus are manipulating science, the argument goes, then we’re in trouble.



Graham, however, is on the hunt for a scandal that can gin up fresh outrage and damage Biden, in the style of Russiagate. Of course, Republicans are already selling such a scandal: They have aligned themselves with Trump’s belief that the election was stolen and that Biden is not only illegitimate but a usurper. In this way, the GOP has already tipped its hand, and revealed itself as being devoted to lies. The lab leak theory may be vindicated, or it may not—it’s possible that we’ll never really know for sure where the virus came from. But it certainly doesn’t vindicate Donald Trump, and there’s no reason to believe what he has to say about it.

