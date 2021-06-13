The “lab leak theory” posits that the virus escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which is near Covid-19’s epicenter. Early last year, the possibility that the virus was man-made or escaped from the lab via human error was widely dismissed—the accepted idea was that the virus was exposed to humans via a natural exposure route.

Some versions of the lab leak theory are conspiracy theories—for instance, the idea that the virus was deliberately released by China, or that Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates conspired to release it for sinister, corrupt purposes. But the decision to downplay the possibility of a lab leak may have also been a significant overcorrection. When Trump and his allies began labeling the virus the “Wuhan flu,” the “China virus,” or the “Kung flu,” there was widespread, deserved concern that these racist comments would lead to hate crimes and unnecessarily inflame international tensions.



Many of the experts posited an alternative theory: The virus was likely zoonotic in origin and thus the source of the outbreak was an animal. This may prove to be correct, it may not. It’s possible we won’t know for certain for some time. But if the premature consensus that formed around the origin of the virus in informed circles is worthy of criticism, so to is Trump’s claim to have perfect knowledge of the matter—especially considering his approach to the pandemic was so often rooted in ignorance and incompetence. And Trump’s decision to target the Chinese government’s machinations as the cause of the outbreak was informed by a craven political instinct, not a scientific knowledge. All that mattered at the time was that the president had the opportunity to pass the buck by putting China on the hook for the Trump administration’s failure to adequately respond to the pandemic. That’s all that matters now, as well.

