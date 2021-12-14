How Biden Is Cracking Down on Global Kleptocrats

In June, Biden issued a national security memorandum requiring the agencies to collaborate on a study examining how United States laws assist financial corruption. Three days before Yellen gave her remarks the agencies delivered their report. “We will make it harder to hide the proceeds of ill-gotten wealth in opaque corporate structures,” the report said, “reduce the ability of individuals involved in corrupt acts to launder funds through anonymous purchases of U.S. real estate, and bolster asset recovery and seizure activities.” Those are just words so far, but they’re strong words.

As a down payment, Yellen announced that Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issued a proposed regulation to build a database tracing ultimate ownership of shell companies. Under the rule, a beneficial (i.e. real) owner is defined as anyone who owns or controls 25 percent of a company or “exercises substantial control” over it.

The rule was issued under the Corporate Transparency Act (CPA), a significant piece of anti-corruption legislation sponsored by Rep. Carolyn Maloney, Democrat of New York, that became law, believe it or not, in the waning days of the Trump administration. The CPA was folded into a Pentagon spending bill that Trump vetoed because it didn’t remove social media companies’ liability protection for content posted on their sites. (He was mad at Twitter and Facebook because, after a series of escalating warnings and intermediate penalties, they were on the verge of kicking him out.) Trump’s veto message mentioned the omission of the social media provision and protested a provision in the bill that called for renaming certain military installations that were named after Confederates. The veto message made no mention of the Corporate Transparency Act. It isn’t clear Trump ever knew it was there. Congress overrode the veto.

In addition to the database rule, FinCEN also last week issued a proposed regulation under the 1970 Bank Secrecy Act requiring title companies to expand disclosure of all-cash purchases of real estate. (Current rules require disclosure only in 12 U.S. cities.) Shady real estate purchases became a source of serious embarrassment to the federal government in 2017 after a GAO report revealed that the feds had absolutely no idea to whom they were paying rent on fully one third of their high-security leases. In addition, the report identified 14 federal-agency tenants housed in buildings that were foreign owned; nine of the 14 agencies hadn’t known that.