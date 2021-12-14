How Biden Is Cracking Down on Global Kleptocrats

Nixon was an improbable peacemaker with the Middle Kingdom because he made his name in politics as a Red-hunter. Biden is an improbable advocate for financial transparency because he spent 36 years in the Senate representing the state of Delaware, the incorporation capital of America by dint of its see-no-evil approach to business regulation. “Look, I’m a proud capitalist,” Biden said, in January. “I spent most of my career representing the corporate state of Delaware.”

The first glimmering of a possible Nixon-to-China moment was at last week’s Summit for Democracy, where Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said: “There’s a good argument that, right now, the best place to hide and launder ill-gotten gains is actually the United States.” The Financial Times marveled that “must be a first” for a U.S. Treasury secretary. Yellen continued:

And that’s because of the way we allow people to establish shell companies. Since Andrew Jackson, individual states have been free to set their own rules for incorporating companies, and since the early 20th century, some states have allowed anybody to establish a shell company without disclosing who really owns it, what we term “the beneficial owner.” This is about to change.

“Some states” was Yellen’s euphemism for Delaware, which in 1913 displaced New Jersey as the most chartermongering state in the union, after Governor Woodrow Wilson, newly elected president, left as his parting gift to the Garden State seven antitrust statutes (“the seven sisters”) outlawing holding companies and trusts. In 2002, Jonathan Chait memorably documented Delaware’s resulting moral squalor in a New Republic story, but other states, such as South Dakota, were already gaining on the First State as havens for corporations and rich individuals, here and abroad, to hide assets from nosy government investigators.