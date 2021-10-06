South Dakota Is a Moral Sewer and Should Be Abolished

The great state of South Dakota was stolen in 1743 by the French in the person of Louis-Joseph Gaultier de La Vérendrye. La Vérendrye—who very grandly called himself Le Chevalier—was a fur trapper and explorer acting on behalf of his father, Pierre, commandant of New France. (Nepotism is a South Dakota tradition.) The precise Native American tribe from whom South Dakota was stolen is not certain, but Le Chevalier called them the Gens de la Petite-Cerise or “People of the Little Cherry,” and probably they were the Arikara, a Plains Indians tribe that had broken off from the Pawnee.

This is the rare instance in human history in which the theft of somebody’s little cherry was commemorated on a chiseled plaque. That was a hunk of lead dug up in 1913 and known today as the Verendrye Plate. Bearing the inscription of King Louis XV, the plate had been engraved in Latin by Le Chevalier’s père (who, incidentally, is not the same Pierre after whom South Dakota’s capital city is named). Le Chevalier scattered similar lead plates along his journey, chortling in his journal about one of these that “the savages … did not know of the tablet of lead that I had placed in the earth.”

South Dakota remained in French hands until 1803, when Napoleon Bonaparte, feeling overextended by the obligations of empire, included it in the parcel of 828,000 square miles that he sold to President Thomas Jefferson. Nobody paid much attention to these northern reaches of the Louisiana Purchase, still largely under Native American control, until plans got underway in the 1850s to lay railroad tracks across the Great Plains. The result was the creation of the Dakota Territory and, for the Dakota tribe (or eastern Sioux), the usual combination of displacement, duplicitous treaties, and revolt. The white man, as usual, slaughtered his Native American adversary into submission.