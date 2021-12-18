Life in South Africa Amid the Omicron Surge Is a Glimpse of America’s Future

President Ramaphosa has also won praise for a recent series of speeches in which he condemned aforementioned bans as “unscientific,” “arbitrary,” and “colonial” (“unscientific” because it is ineffective to ban travel from a single region when a virus is present in most of the world; “arbitrary” and “colonial” because the bans targeted African countries with very little community spread, like Mozambique, while exempting European ones with major Omicron pandemics, like Britain and the Netherlands).

On the flip side, the rogues’ gallery is led by the government of liberal, multicultural Canada, which, in addition to banning southern African visitors, spent a week refusing to recognize PCR tests performed in countries like South Africa and Botswana. Of course, as South Africans pointed out, the only reason Canada even knew of omicron’s existence was because of the very PCR tests deemed by Ottawa to be substandard. But there is enmity to spare for the West in general for vaccine hoarding, which is seen as just the latest example of a centuries-long disregard for African lives.

And yet, South Africa’s legitimate outrage at the West can seem, at times, to manifest as a collective thumbing of the nose at Covid itself. That’s worrying. In a country where almost six million people over 60 will not be eligible for booster shots until late January, a laissez faire policy amounts to a bet that omicron will not be able to evade old people’s presumably waning T-cells. It is also a wager that whatever long-Covid disabilities result from mass infection will be less costly to the country than lockdown-related suffering. The results of these decisions will only become clear in the coming weeks, as enough time passes to begin to measure deaths, hospitalizations, and long-term disabilities.

A nation of guinea pigs, South Africa can only hope that omicron turns out to be milder than its predecessors. And we can only ask that public health decisions going forward be taken with a view to ordinary citizens’ well being, rather than political optics in the wake of a travel ban that was itself largely motivated by politics. One sure way to intensify the damage of the bans would be to overcompensate and protect South African livelihoods at the expense of South African lives.