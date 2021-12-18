We Can’t Give Up on the Pandemic Now

Someone recently asked me if omicron was going to be the “big one” and, if so, what that would look like—would hospitals collapse? But hospitals are already collapsing, I said. I didn’t understand the question. We are already here, in the world that we feared. People with strong immune systems or who have managed to escape the virus’s ravages through privilege or luck, and who haven’t had to visit the emergency room or Covid ward in the past year, just don’t see it. And they don’t understand that their own personal experience isn’t a reliable indicator for evaluating the pandemic as a whole.

“I have never, never seen it this bad,” Erin said. “We’re at our breaking point now.… We are stretched so thin, there’s nothing left.” And their cases right now are predominantly delta; omicron hasn’t yet taken root. “It’s apocalyptical here. And we’re not even at the peak. January is going to be the absolute worst.” Other health care workers have told reporters all over the country the same thing. In the past two years, I have interviewed scores of such workers for articles about Covid-19’s progression. I’ve never before heard from so many people, in so many different states, about how very bad things are, and how much worse they might get.

“If I left, who would take over? There isn’t anybody.”

Erin talks like she works: quickly, efficiently. But when I ask her what it’s like—how it feels to know people have just given up—to her own surprise, she breaks down in tears. “We’re like the walking wounded. It’s just all the wounds are on the inside,” she said. “There’s a certain moral injury that comes with pretending that you are fine, when it’s not fine. And I’m just so tired of having to pretend like we’re fine.”