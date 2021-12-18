We Can’t Give Up on the Pandemic Now

But it hit a nerve in part because it was wrapped around a kernel of truth: Some people don’t care.

But the ability to stop caring—the privilege of never caring in the first place—has clear eugenics undertones.

We are all psychologically “done” with this virus, even though the virus is far from finished with us. But the ability to stop caring—the privilege of never caring in the first place—has clear eugenics undertones. There’s no way to insist that you, personally, are actually “done” with this virus without broadcasting a blatant and reprehensible disregard for everyone who will become disabled or die in the days, weeks, and years to come: children who don’t yet qualify for vaccines or whose parents are still hesitant; cancer and transplant patients who receive shot after shot and still never mount a protective response; the elderly who have already died in outrageous numbers during this pandemic; those with chronic illnesses; the people who do everything they can to avoid Covid and then die of another cause waiting for care in overwhelmed hospitals.

Someone recently asked me if omicron was going to be the “big one,” and if so, what that would look like—would hospitals collapse? But hospitals are already collapsing, I said. I didn’t understand the question. We are already here, in the world that we feared. People with strong immune systems or who have managed to escape the virus’s ravages through privilege or luck, and who haven’t had to visit the emergency room or Covid ward in the past year, just don’t see it. And they don’t understand that their own personal experience isn’t a reliable indicator for evaluating the pandemic as a whole.

“I have never, never seen it this bad,” Erin said. “We’re at our breaking point now… we are stretched so thin, there’s nothing left.” And their cases right now are predominantly delta; omicron hasn’t yet taken root. “It’s apocalyptical here. And we’re not even at the peak. January is going to be the absolute worst.” Other health care workers have told reporters all over the country the same thing. In the past two years, I have interviewed scores of such workers for articles about Covid-19’s progression. I’ve never before heard from so many people, in so many different states, about how very bad things are, and how much worse they might get.