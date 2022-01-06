Don’t Make Meat Cheaper. Make It Much More Expensive.

All of this makes Big Meat ripe for government intervention. Antitrust action can indeed fight the practices and results that price-fixing lawsuits have complained about in highly consolidated industries like meatpacking. Trustbusters aim for a more crowded and competitive marketplace that drives down processing costs and reaps rewards for both farmers and consumers. Farmers would have more potential buyers, consumers more sellers, and workers more employers. Although the Biden plan has some provisions to crack down on collusion, its main action along these lines is to invest in “independent” processors, in theory bringing new players into the market and giving them the financial backing to go toe-to-toe with the big boys. The plan provides $375 million in grants to help build new independent processing plants and $275 million in additional loan support for the same, and then it rounds out the billion with funds for workforce training, technical assistance, research and development, and inspection fee waivers. All of this comes out of the American Recovery Act’s $1.9 trillion.

As trust busting goes, however, this is unusually weak sauce. While $1 billion may be large enough to boggle your mind, it’s actually chump change in the titanic meat industry that does hundreds of billions dollars worth of business in a year. It may take years for new plants to be built, pass inspections, and to come on line, meaning little of this $1 billion is likely to help either consumers or farmers today or even by November.

Then there’s another problem: Introducing more players into a market defined by a high volume, low margin production may temporarily increase competition, but it would take sustained government intervention–either through the continued subsidization of independent processors or by actually breaking up large players–to prevent such a market from reconsolidating. Absent active government oversight of the strong sort suggested by the attorneys general back in December, the big processors will simply wait for the right moment to do what they’ve always done and gobble up the independent processors. And in the shorter term, major processors may just keep charging high prices because the small players can’t move enough volume to reliably meet the demand of major retailers or restaurants. Since these measures do nothing to alter the fundamental labor dynamics of processing itself, which, even in “independent” plants, will still be done at breakneck speeds by a workforce disproportionately composed of immigrants of color, they offer only the promise of many more, slightly smaller exploiters.

Biden’s approach is a weak pass at a decent idea: breaking up a few corporations’ stranglehold on consumer goods.

Trust busting alone is a sisyphean task, with the boulder of reconsolidation rolling back down the hill the moment government scrutiny and political pressure eases. If meat prices—either because of the White House’s actions or other market dynamics— dropped back to 2020 levels, would trustbusters have the political juice needed to keep meat processors small? If not, this $1 billion would be throwing good money after bad. And if competition and collusion is really the problem, why not, as Matt Bruenig suggests, simply nationalize one of the major players? That would end the alleged practices critics claim is the heart of the problem, simply by making any such cooperation impossible. There is no political will for such a radical solution, but that’s largely because there’s no political will for any real solution at all.