Don’t Make Meat Cheaper. Make It Much More Expensive.

All of this makes Big Meat ripe for government intervention. Antitrust action can indeed fight the practices and results that price-fixing lawsuits have complained about in highly consolidated industries like meatpacking. Trustbusters aim for a more crowded and competitive marketplace that drives down processing costs and reaps rewards for both farmers and consumers. Farmers would have more potential buyers, consumers more sellers, and workers more employers. Although the Biden plan has some provisions to crack down on collusion, its main action along these lines is to invest in “independent” processors, in theory bringing new players into the market and giving them the financial backing to go toe-to-toe with the big boys. The plan provides $375 million in grants and $275 million in additional loan support to help build new, independent processing plants, and then rounds out the billion with funds for workforce training, technical assistance, research and development, and inspection-fee waivers. All of this comes out of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act’s $1.9 trillion.

As far as trustbusting goes, however, this is unusually weak sauce. While $1 billion may be large enough to boggle your mind, it’s actually chump change in the titanic meat industry that does hundreds of billions dollars worth of business in a year. It may take years for new plants to be built, pass inspections, and to come on line, meaning little of this $1 billion is likely to help either consumers or farmers today, or even by November.

Then there’s another problem: Introducing more players into a market defined by a high-volume, low-margin production may temporarily increase competition, but it would take sustained government intervention—either through the continued subsidization of independent processors or by actually breaking up large players—to prevent such a market from reconsolidating. Absent active government oversight of the strong sort suggested by the attorneys general back in December, the big processors will simply wait for the right moment to do what they’ve always done and gobble up the independent processors. In the shorter term, major processors may just keep charging high prices because the small players can’t move enough volume to reliably meet the demand of major retailers or restaurants. Since these measures do nothing to alter the fundamental labor dynamics of processing itself, which, even in “independent” plants, will still be done at breakneck speeds by a workforce disproportionately composed of immigrants of color, they offer only the promise of many more, slightly smaller exploiters.