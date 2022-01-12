How the 737 Max Crashes Got Lost

This appears to be one reason that, according to Robison, the company specifically flagged for investigators a collection of internal communications involving Mark Forkner, who was Boeing’s chief technical pilot for the 737 MAX and who had been tasked with ensuring that the FAA approved the 737 MAX without requiring flight simulator training for pilots. The most notorious of these is an exchange from November 2016 in which Forkner at one point told a colleague that he had “lied to the regulators (unknowingly)” about how MCAS worked. The issue concerned the speed at which MCAS would be triggered and Forkner’s belated understanding on this point after he had initially spoken with FAA representatives about it. Generally speaking, anytime someone in a white-collar criminal investigation says in writing that they “lied” to someone, it is going to get the attention of prosecutors—even if, as in this case, the person in question casts his own characterization into doubt by saying that he did it “unknowingly.”

The company’s efforts at managing the fallout appear to have been largely successful—in part due to the attention that has focused on Forkner and in part due to luck. The Senate Transportation Committee issued a lengthy report last fall that largely aligns with Robison’s account of the failures at Boeing and the FAA, but it did not generate the public outrage that it should have. This may have had a lot to do with the fact that the report came out in September 2020—in the midst of the fiasco that was the Trump administration’s federal management of the pandemic and in the final, heated months of the presidential campaign.

In January, in the waning days of the Trump administration, the DOJ and Boeing reached a settlement that resolved the department’s criminal investigation concerning the 737 MAX through a so-called “deferred prosecution agreement”—a deal in which the government files a criminal charge against the company but agrees to hold it in abeyance in exchange for the payment of a financial penalty. The charge in this case was a conspiracy to defraud the U.S., premised on Forkner’s allegedly “incomplete and inaccurate” representations to the FAA about how MCAS worked. The term of the deal is three years, which means that if Boeing does not do something seriously wrong during that period, the government will dismiss the charge. In October, the DOJ criminally charged Forkner himself in an indictment alleging the same misconduct.

The story of the 737 MAX crashes is just as much about Boeing as it is about the government’s worsening ability to keep up with the industries that it is supposed to be regulating.

At the time that it was announced, the DOJ’s deal with Boeing was widely reported as a $2.5 billion settlement, but the top-line figure was highly misleading. In fact, as Robison notes, most of it was money that Boeing committed to paying third parties that it was likely to pay anyway. Less than a tenth of it was an actual fine, and even that just represented what the government itself called “Boeing’s cost-savings” from the misconduct—in particular, $243.6 million that represented what Boeing would have had to spend in order to implement “full-flight simulator training for the 737 MAX.” The deal came with what appears to have been an unprecedented gift to the company in the form of a statement from the DOJ that said that “the misconduct was neither pervasive across the organization, nor undertaken by a large number of employees, nor facilitated by senior mismanagement.”