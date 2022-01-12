How the 737 Max Crashes Got Lost

But attention to the Boeing crashes proved much less enduring than it might have been. The Covid-19 pandemic, breaking out within a year of the second crash, pushed Boeing news off the front pages. It also meant the number of people taking commercial flights drastically dipped. Official government accounts formed over 2019 and 2020: Reports from Indonesian and Ethiopian authorities appeared in October 2019 and March 2020, while in the United States, there were reports from committees of the House of Representatives and the Senate in September and December 2020, as well as a criminal settlement between Boeing and the Justice Department that was released on January 7, 2021—in the final weeks of the Trump administration and the day after the siege of the U.S. Capitol. The highly technical nature of many of the relevant issues made the particulars difficult to follow for even the most dedicated news consumer. And further confusing matters was that several in-depth accounts of the crash—notably, a lengthy article in The New York Times Magazine, published in 2019, that laid much of the blame on the pilots, rather than on any “intentional sacrifice of safety for gain” on the part of Boeing—appeared before key facts had been established, and before more investigations were completed.

The Covid-19 pandemic, breaking out within a year of the second crash, pushed Boeing news off the front pages.

Why did the 737s crash, and what are Boeing and authorities doing to stop it happening again? In his book Flying Blind: The 737 MAX Tragedy and the Fall of Boeing, Peter Robison, a reporter for Bloomberg, avoids simple explanations or scapegoats. His story focuses on two major shifts: one is the evolution of Boeing over the course of the last half-century, as the company’s management focused less on technical innovation and safety than on increasing profits and pleasing shareholders; the second is a political and business climate that became increasingly hostile to assertive federal regulation. Robison convincingly depicts the story of the 737 MAX as the culmination of these trends, but he ultimately resists the sort of pat causal explanations that many—including the government itself—have used to try to describe what happened. It is a story with many responsible parties—with varying motivations and levels of culpability—and little in the way of easy answers.

At this point, some disclosures may be in order: Before I left the Justice Department last year, I was a prosecutor in the unit that conducted the investigation following the crashes, and I know several people on the team, though I was not involved in the investigation. I also spoke with Robison as he was finishing his book—after I had written pieces criticizing the DOJ’s settlement—and he reached out to me after I had committed to reviewing it to ask me about a story that he was working on, but he did not know that I was writing this piece until I told him.