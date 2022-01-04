Most of the mainstream press seems to have adopted the word “insurrection” for what transpired last January, and I will use it here. It was a sudden eruption, but it wasn’t without tremors that warned of the explosion in advance. In that regard, Mark Bowden and Matthew Teague’s brisk new book, The Steal, is a useful—if somewhat limited—document. An account of the months leading up to January’s Capitol riot—from the final weeks of the campaign during which a trailing Donald Trump leaned heavily and publicly into the message that any electoral defeat could only be the result of “massive fraud” to the Election Day antics of Trump-backing, would-be poll watchers in battleground states; from Fox News calling Arizona for Biden to subsequent months of increasingly deranged legal maneuvering—The Steal attempts to collate the many disparate, diffuse, and often uncoordinated attempts of loyalist Republican officials, crackpot attorneys, and Facebook-obsessed, regular-Joe foot soldiers for what has come to be called Trumpism. The book performs a service in gathering the many significant events and players in the various efforts to undo Donald Trump’s 2020 loss into a single volume. If its attempts to craft a coherent narrative mostly fail, that is because there isn’t one to tell. Nevertheless, The Steal is a useful diagnostic tool. It cannot tell us precisely what happened in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election, but it presents several fascinating portraits of some individuals who joined the attempts, and, though the reasons are not always satisfying, reports why they did.

Surprisingly, the authors largely omit January 6 itself from their narrative, a decision that is confusing and a bit bizarre. The book is written in the cinematic, crosscutting style of an airport thriller (fittingly, perhaps, since Bowden is most famous as the author of Black Hawk Down), and the absence of the actual, attempted insurrection leaves a strange lacuna. Jumping from counting rooms to courthouses, from Arizona to Michigan to Georgia to Washington, D.C., The Steal has a thriller’s deliberately propulsive quality, a sense that several simultaneous narrative strands will eventually, surely, converge in a climactic action sequence. Yet the climax never materializes, as The Steal treats January 6 mostly in passing and then skips to a post-insurrection dénouement—although at least one of the book’s main characters, a Pennsylvanian poll watcher and GOP committeeperson named Leah Hoopes, receives an FBI visit based on an apparently false tip that she was at the riot herself.

Like so much of Trumpism, the attempt to steal the presidency back from an electoral loss, and the many villains, malefactors, and dupes involved in the grand caper, were driven almost entirely by vibes.

On rereading, the choice makes more sense. The Steal attempts to wrestle the variegated efforts to undo Trump’s loss into a story that progresses from his supporters’ vague, often individual misgivings about the validity or security of the election to efforts to find fraudulent ballots in the vote totals, pressure campaigns against state election officials, postvote “audits,” and multiple lawsuits. But the tale remains scattershot. The authors acknowledge as much, referring to the constellation of efforts as a “Blunderbuss strategy,” if it can even be called a “strategy.” Shoot wildly and see if you hit anything certainly seems to have been the animating principle in Trump-world. It is clear that Trump himself—no less yet his core of advisers and his Rudy Giuliani–led legal team—had no plan to speak of. Like so much of Trumpism, an ideology that’s always had a tenuous claim to “-ism” status, the attempt to steal the presidency back from an electoral loss, and the many villains, malefactors, and dupes involved in the grand caper, were driven almost entirely by vibes.

