When Hoopes and fellow poll-watcher Greg Stenstrom try to force their way into a Southeastern Pennsylvania counting center, they are rebuffed with laughter. There are few psychological torments in daily life as upsetting as being made to feel ridiculous. This instance had the ironic outcome of binding Hoopes and Stenstrom even closer to the figurehead whose lies and prevarications had driven them into such encounters, as they saw face to face what they perceived as a universe of liberals and professionals who held them in utter, personal contempt.

Even for some individuals who did have a firmer connection to electoral politics in America, this heady period provided an opportunity to be elevated out of mere mundanity and to achieve a level of significance in the life of the nation. There was, for example, Bill Feehan, a Republican Party chairman in Wisconsin’s Third District, a member of Wisconsin’s competing slate of Trump electors, who found himself “starstruck” when in mid-November he received a call from Sidney Powell: “a lawyer for the President of the United States, calling him!” This is an easy sentiment to mock in retrospect. Powell has emerged as a uniquely outlandish figure of fun, whom even Donald Trump has now discarded in a characteristic “I don’t even know her” moment. But one can see how, in the moment, a state-level figure would be feel flattered and elevated by so apparently close a connection to the President of the United States.

It is these petit-bourgeois true believers who gave the months-long attempt to overturn Biden’s plain victory its protean quality and, but who also gave it the quality of ridiculousness that made it easy to dismiss, just as “Tea Party” protesters were once dismissed as goofs in Revolutionary War garb, as we now dismiss anti-vax protests of Manhattan chain restaurants. Trump’s concurrent legal and political efforts—suing everybody and pressuring state and local GOP elections officials—were mostly “failing bigly.” (The Steal is regrettably fond of trying to turn Trump’s sillier locutions against him, like a bad SNL skit.) State legislators proved somewhat more amenable and open to scammy vote “audits” and plans to set aside their states’ popular votes and impanel their own preferred, Trump-friendly slates of electors. These efforts failed, often comically: The puckishly named “Cyber Ninjas” firm, for example, conducted an audit of the Arizona vote that, as we now know, showed a slight uptick in votes for Joe Biden. But the courts were uninterested, and those stodgy Republican rule-followers, perhaps most famously Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia Secretary of State, proved resistant to pressure from the administration and, in some cases, quite harrowing levels of personal and family harassment. The dam held, but barely.

Bowden and Teague are occasionally at pains to point out that elections are extremely complicated and go so far as to call national elections “a biannual miracle,” but this is a parochial American view. In reality, no other advanced democracy—indeed, not even many developing ones—experiences anything like the problems of our chaotic, locally-administered system. Despite Germany’s complex, multiparty system, the results of federal elections there are often known within an hour of polls closing. But in the United States, where every state—in some cases every county or municipality—has its own idiosyncratic ballot designs, local candidates and referenda, voting machines, volunteers, and boards of elections (not to mention notoriously unreliable exit polling), formally counting votes can drag on for days, even weeks, and standards and practices that are at once opaque and variable breed mistrust among partisans. The American electoral system itself, in which the national popular vote decides neither the presidency nor control of the legislature, is also almost perfectly designed to exacerbate disorganization and doubt.