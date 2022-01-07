There’s no interior monologue in the film, so that struggle isn’t quite so legible in the movie. As we see Leda from the outside, without access to her thoughts, everything seems more symbolic, more mysterious and foreboding. In a review for the New Yorker, Richard Brody has faulted Gyllenhaal for the interior detail she has sacrificed from her source material, but it’s in the nature of film to be a bit mime-like and crude where a novel can be precise. Gyllenhaal succeeds, I think, in evoking a similar atmosphere of confusion tinged with danger by resisting the temptation to gather the Greek idyll into wide shots, keeping Leda at such a close distance from the camera that we feel constrained, unable to get a handle on her. It makes Leda’s solitude seem porous and vulnerable—she’s clearly not used to it—while we grow oddly dependent on her point of view, as if she’s carrying us in her arms like a baby.

She doesn’t take the freedom and run. Instead, she slides into a classic trope of European film, becoming the voyeur by the water’s edge, as in Death in Venice, Swimming Pool, Stranger by the Lake. The water is a threat, but so are the strangers. As if vampirically drawn to scenes of mother-daughter obligation, Leda immediately begins eyeing up a beautiful young mother, down the beach, Nina (Dakota Johnson), whose daughter of about four or five is using a watering can to sprinkle her with seawater as she rests, as if tending to a little garden. Leda is captivated by them both, as well as by the little doll the child carries—a captivation that morphs into a mystery comprised of flashbacks and ambiguity, tantalizing us with clues about what exactly happened to cause Leda to experience dizzy spells whenever anybody mentions either of her grown-up daughters.

Who is really the baby here? Who is the mommy? Who belongs to whom? Whose job is it to stop who from crying, and are those really both the same thing?

Who is really the baby here? Who is the mommy? Who belongs to whom? Whose job is it to stop who from crying, and are those really both the same thing? Mike Mills takes a somewhat different approach to caretaking in C’Mon C’Mon, a kind of sister piece to The Lost Daughter, starring Joaquin Phoenix as uncle Johnny—a man who usually lives alone trying to understand a nephew, Jesse, thrust into his care by a family crisis. It’s a heartfelt movie, shot in romantic black and white, and featuring moments of sublime mutual understanding between child and adult. Closest tonally to his film Beginners, about a lost young man coping with his father’s death, and much enhanced by the presence of Gaby Hoffman, playing Johnny’s sister, C’mon C’mon is awash with regret—over badly-tended sibling relationships, undealt-with mommy issues, but also the satisfaction of everyday caretaking, the hope implicit in all those lunches made and dishes done.

The Lost Daughter movie is Maggie Gyllenhaal’s first as a director, and with Olivia Colman in the lead and Ferrante as the source material, the film rests on an exceptionally sturdy tripod of female genius. The combination of Mike Mills and Joaquin Phoenix is a little wobblier, as both have produced uneven work in the last few years, but it comes together because its subject is simpler. C’mon C’mon looks idealistic, foolish even, beside The Lost Daughter—which is exactly right. Johnny is a big baby himself, a radio journalist who makes content out of asking little kids questions he can’t figure out the answers to himself. If Leda is the consummate adult woman pulled back into babyhood by her seaside mom-crush, he is the manchild wrenched into adulthood by Jesse.