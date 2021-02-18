Boeing’s Disgraced Ex-CEO Returns to the Aerospace Industry—Backed by $240 Million

To their critics, SPACs are inherently suspect—a shadowy, speculative instrument designed to bypass the due diligence ostensibly built into the IPO process. Using money raised from venture capitalists, private equity, hedge funds, or other investors, a SPAC is essentially a shell company formed to acquire other companies and take them public. The reporting requirements are exceedingly thin: A SPAC has to tell the Securities and Exchange Commission and investors which categories of companies it plans to pursue and little more. According to its SEC filing, New Vista will pursue companies from the “space, defense and communications and advanced air mobility and logistics industries”—all in line with Muilenburg’s experiences at Boeing.

With fewer regulatory measures in place to guide them, SPACs reward salesmanship and promises of investors reaping huge value somewhere down the road. That may be why SPACs often cater to futuristic-sounding industries—aerospace, renewable energy, cryptocurrencies, and other hyped technologies—and why they have attracted a range of speculators, especially since the beginning of the pandemic. “They’re incentivized, if anything, to get the deal done so they can get their 20 percent,” said Andrew Park, a senior policy analyst at Americans for Financial Reform, referring to the fact that SPACs give a fifth of shares to “sponsors”—i.e., founders and investors. “There’s no quality control.”