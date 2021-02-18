Boeing’s Disgraced Ex-CEO Returns to the Aerospace Industry—Backed by $240 Million

In December 2019, reeling from the growing fallout of two crashes that killed 346 people, Boeing fired its CEO, Dennis Muilenburg. While he departed in disgrace, he was hardly frog-marched to the exit: The former chief will receive $60 million in stock options and pension benefits. And his time in the corporate wilderness hasn’t been long. Two years after the crashes of Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, both of which involved Boeing’s 737 Max planes, Muilenburg is back, running a vaguely defined holding company in the aerospace and defense industry.

Muilenburg is now the CEO and chairman of New Vista Acquisition Corp. The new firm, which went public on Wednesday after raising $240 million, is a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC: a kind of blank-check financial vehicle that’s become a popular method for companies—including some run by sports and Hollywood celebrities—to facilitate mergers and go public without much of the scrutiny associated with an initial public offering. In this role, Muilenburg will be largely free from shareholder oversight—to the dismay of crash victims’ families.