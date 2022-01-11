I get up, walk down the long hallway toward the front door and stop at the kitchen, I look in and them cats are having a party. She’s in the middle, laughing, clicking glasses, and carrying on. As soon as they become aware of my presence, they all look up and a sudden silence descends. She looks at me and I can see in her face a satisfaction—like: How do you like them apples? I say to her, ‘Excuse me I’m going to have to leave now, good night.’ She looks me dead in the eye and says, ‘Good night.’ I will never know why I smiled at her before stepping into the hallway and allowing her to close the door firmly to my face. Clomping down those six flights of stairs was like descending into an abyss of shitty feelings....

Except for that episode, Poitier’s candor is refreshingly free of rancor; he shares his insecurities and humiliations to show how much painful work it took to transform Sidney Poitier of Cat Island into Sidney Poitier. Unfortunately, his courteousness sometimes saps the book of nerve and strength. Once Poitier begins reminiscing about his moviemaking career, he starts sprinkling the text with candy-innocuous compliments—David Susskind is “bright,” Stanley Kramer is “very bright,” and Walter Mirisch is “a first-class human being.” Even in this cavalcade of good cheer there are harrowing moments, inexcusable insults. On the set of Porgy and Bess, the vile Otto Preminger vilely ridicules the frail and beautiful black actress Dorothy Dandridge, taunting her for being “stupid.” Nobody rushes to defend Dandridge; actors, stagehands—all remain silent.

“... [S]ince his attacks remained verbal, no matter how brutal, it was still an ‘artistic dispute’ between the director and his actress. Totally unable to defend herself, Dorothy Dandridge fell apart. Nowhere in her anguish was there enough venom to dip her dagger into.”

Fame doesn’t rob Poitier’s life of venomous rage, however. Not only does he walk off the set of Porgy and Bess after a spat with Preminger, but during a lover’s quarrel with actress Diahann Carroll, Poitier is so furious that he can smell the blood in the caverns of his sinuses.

Crowded as it is with incidents and anecdotes, something significant is missing from This Life—a critical perspective on Poitier’s career. He’s disappointingly blithe discussing the making of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?, treating us to gee-whiz stories about Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn (“As actors, well—I tell you they were giants”). Tracy, who was deathly ill during the filming of Dinner, is praised for delivering a lengthy soliloquy at the end of the film without fluffing his lines. “With unbelievable skill and finesse he dotted his t’s and flicked his commas, and hit his periods, and touched down lightly on his conjunctions on his way to making magic.”

But magic is what Spencer Tracy didn’t make in Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?—didn’t make (I would argue) in his best performances. Even when he was young and fit, Tracy was a stolid, unimaginative professional, a believer in the show-up-and-don’t-bump-into-the-furniture school of acting. Poitier is a more expressive actor than Tracy ever was precisely because he went beyond dotted-i professionalism, dredging up the messy and intimate emotions pros like Tracy feared to confront. Of course, it would be ungallant for Poitier to claim that he’s a greater actor than Tracy—though he is—but he doesn’t even treat the differences in style and temperament glancingly. And you can’t help but wonder—doesn’t Poitier find the liberal sentiments of Dinner achingly arch today? Near the end of that unfluffed monologue, Tracy says that his daughter and her black fiancé are two wonderful people who have “a problem with pigmentation.” It might have been better for all concerned had Tracy choked and left such remarks hanging from his tonsils.