Fears are soon routed. Sassed-up with obscenity and street slang, This Life has the smack, humor, and vigor of an all-night rap session, with Poitier graciously freshening the reader’s drink between anecdotes. Born in 1927, Poitier spent his early years on Cat Island in the Bahamas. His childhood is a sunny idyll: his mother serves dinner on a sea-grape leaf, his father fertilizes the soil for his tomato crop with bat guano plundered from a cave: Sidney himself swims, writes love letters, and tries to bugger an innocent hen. When Poitier is 11, his family moves to Nassau, where he brushes up against a bully named William. After William knocks out Sidney’s lights with a single punch, his sister Teddy comes to the rescue. “My sister walks over to him and smacks him so hard his knees buckle, and she proceeds to beat the daylight out of him. She beats his tail to a fucking frazzle.” “She slaps, punches, and kicks William’s ass ...,” and Poitier, decades later, is still awestruck. After that demolition job, the neighborhood toughs learn an important lesson: “Don’t fuck with [Sidney] or he’ll call his sister—and she’s mean.” Unbullied, Sidney shoplifts, catches all the latest cowboy movies, loses his cherry, and catches a classic dose of the clap (“... I was gun-shy after that”). After Nassau he ventures to Miami and, later, to New York.

In these early chapters, Poitier slips into his old skin and finds that it’s still a snug fit. When Poitier describes his first days in New York—days spent washing dishes, napping in pay toilets, gulping down hot dogs between chocolate malteds—a boyish exuberance surges through the book. Pickled with delight, Poitier can’t quite believe all this happened to him—to him!

His New York adventures aren’t entirely a Henry Miller binge of the senses, however. He’s so piss-poor that he writes to President Roosevelt, asking for a $100 loan (and is ticked off when he doesn’t get a reply). Poitier’s account of an almost-was love affair with a girl named Laura Brown leads him into cliche—he endows Laura with pearly teeth and eyes that sparkle “like diamonds”—but also to a schmucky, self-revealing poignancy few writers would have risked. At Christmas, Poitier visits Laura to deliver a giant heart-shaped pink-satin Christmas card. “She takes me into the living room and I give her my present. She thanks me for it, says, ‘Excuse me,’ and goes back to the kitchen, where she stays—and stays—and stays,. From the kitchen comes the sound of laughter and happy chatter, and Poitier soon realizes that a party is in progress—a party no one is going to invite him to join. Forty-five minutes limp by, an hour, two hours; but Poitier is too stricken with embarrassment to haul himself home. Finally, however, shame lifts him out of his lethargy.