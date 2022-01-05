Don’t Look Up Was Good for Climate Cinema, Even If You Hated It

Over the last half-century, climate change movies have inspired a range of emotions—when such films have been made at all. The silver screen of the 1980s was largely free of this environmental crisis, and when global warming returned with a vengeance in 1995’s Waterworld, its critique of the oil industry barely registered. The movie, like so many of its era, begins with the Universal logo spinning at the center of the screen, but this time, the ice sheets melt and the land recedes, until all that’s left is an endless sea, sparsely populated by a nameless human-fish mutant (Kevin Costner) and a Jet Ski gang living aboard the rusted-out remains of the Exxon Valdez oil tanker. While co-writer Peter Rader had plans for a more explicit environmental message, Costner reportedly wrestled for control to create a movie that was simply “exotic” and “cool.” Neither man got his way: When Waterworld debuted, its critics were most concerned with the behind-the-scenes drama.

A decade later, The Day After Tomorrow (2004) received almost the opposite treatment. The blockbuster begins at a United Nations–style climate summit, where paleoclimatologist Jack Hall (Dennis Quaid) warns world leaders that global warming will paradoxically trigger another Ice Age. The U.S. vice president—who at least one critic noted “bears a striking resemblance to Dick Cheney”—pushes back against Hall’s “sensationalist claims,” but the storm soon begins, encasing most of the northern hemisphere in ice and killing, presumably, a couple billion people. What follows is a fairly straightforward disaster film—Jurassic Park on ice—and a closing manifesto. “For years, we operated under the belief that we could continue consuming our planet’s natural resources without consequence,” the vice president, now a climate refugee in Mexico, admits on a Weather Channel–branded broadcast. “We were wrong. I was wrong.”

Despite criticisms of its heavy-handed script and dubious “science,” The Day After Tomorrow was a commercial success, which was precisely why critics fretted over it. “My fear [is] that, by presenting global warming in a laughably unrealistic way, the movie will only succeed in making audiences think that climate change is a big joke,” one critic wrote, in this magazine. While the film itself doesn’t seem to have dramatically altered individual viewers’ attitudes on climate change, it did become something of a political prop. NASA warned its scientists not to comment on the film publicly, while former Vice President Al Gore attended a climate rally at the American Museum of Natural History in New York to coincide with the movie’s release. (“There are two sets of fiction to deal with,” Gore said at the time. “One is the movie, the other is the Bush administration’s presentation of global warming.”) The result, Anthony Lane wrote in The New Yorker, is that “both sides of the environmental debate—those who are concerned by climate change and those who think that any such concern is a load of greenhouse gas—have been roused to action.”