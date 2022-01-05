Don’t Look Up Was Good for Climate Cinema, Even If You Hated It

While rage, even when repellent, and sadness, even when all-consuming, are worthy of representation, imagining a response to the crisis seems hardest of all.

For there’s a strong case to be made for a “more the merrier” mindset with “cli-fi” in every genre. We now live in a world that is “trans-apocalyptic,” as climate futurist Alex Steffen recently told Elizabeth Weil. “We’re in the middle of an ongoing crisis, or really a linked series of crises,” Weil elaborated, where our lives are increasingly “defined by ‘constant engagement with ecological realities,’ floods, dry wells, fires. And there’s no opting out. What does that even mean?” Art could help us find out. The more TV shows, books, and movies depicting climate change—and the more variety of climate consequences depicted—the better. But “the climate crisis is also a crisis of culture,” novelist Amitav Ghosh wrote in The Great Derangement in 2016, “and thus of the imagination.” While rage, even when repellent, and sadness, even when all-consuming, are worthy of representation, imagining a response to the crisis seems hardest of all.

In 2014, the science fiction writer Ursula K. Le Guin was awarded the National Book Foundation’s Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters. “I think hard times are coming, when we will be wanting the voices of writers who can see alternatives to how we live now, and can see through our fear-stricken society and its obsessive technologies, to other ways of being,” she said in her acceptance speech. “And even imagine some real grounds for hope.” Two years into the climate’s “decisive decade,” that real, hard hope—a hope rooted in action, not magical thinking, with all the compromises and attendant details—is still largely missing. Where is the marriage plot set in a carbon-regulating city that successfully retreated from the fire lines, or the gangster film about organized crime in renewable energy? The sitcom about a family whose full house is on stilts above the waterline, or the Wall Street movie about emissions pricing?

Perhaps the closest thing we have is Woman at War, an Icelandic film about Halla (Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir) a choir director who moonlights as an industrial saboteur, strategically disrupting the local aluminum plant. While it’s set in our extended pre-apocalyptic present, the movie, equal parts puckish and poignant, pushes the conversation forward. When Halla finally gets the chance to adopt a child—a little Ukrainian girl orphaned in a war—she is forced to weigh her risky environmental commitments, all aimed at a better future, against the responsibility of caring for another human being in the here and now. Though there is a twist that shouldn’t be spoiled, Halla ultimately chooses the child. In the last scene of the movie, when their bus flounders in a flood somewhere in Eastern Europe, Halla carries her daughter above the waterline, slowly wading toward the nearest shore. As the folk music swells, the challenges they face are clear, but it’s like Halla’s own mother always said: Finna lausnir. Find solutions.