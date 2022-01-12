The Biden White House Is Sacrificing the Climate for Geopolitics

Looking to have existing resources meet immediate needs is one thing—especially if Russia intends to cut off flows—but high demand in Europe could soon be an excuse to green-light still more fossil fuel infrastructure projects at home and abroad. “American gas exporters such as Cheniere Energy, Inc. stand to rake in bumper earnings from the disconnect” between European demand and supply, the Wall Street Journal reported recently, adding that “exports of chilled gas are running at close to record levels and can’t rise much higher without new liquefaction infrastructure.”

New U.S.-backed fossil fuel infrastructure is already on the table elsewhere in Europe. U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt recently spoke in support of the “Energizing Greece” project that promises to bring an enormous amount of fossil fuel infrastructure in the Mediterranean. A new GE gas-fired power plant and liquified natural gas (LNG) storage and re-gasification unit off the coast of Alexandroupoli—a project backed enthusiastically by Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo—are now being pitched as the tip of the spear of a clean energy transition. The latter, Pyatt said in a November keynote address for a conference on the initiative, “will increase supplies of cleaner LNG, much of which we hope will be sourced from the United States, for a wider region that includes Greece, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, and Serbia. All of these countries will need stable, secure supplies of natural gas to decommission dirty energy sources like coal-fired power plants.” At a geopolitical level, the idea seems to be that this new gas infrastructure will fight back against both Russian gas and Chinese investment in the Balkans.



Biden has his own history supporting fossil fuels in the region. During a 2014 trip to Cyprus, he waxed poetic about “​​transforming the eastern Mediterranean into a new global hub for natural gas.” Hochstein, his companion on such trips, took a job at the LNG export company Tellurian after leaving the Obama administration. He served as an executive at Tellurian as it sought to develop the Alexandroupoli LNG terminal, telling the House Foreign Affairs Joint Subcommittee in 2016 that the Eastern Mediterranean could “play a role in freeing central and southeast Europe from their overwhelming dependence on Russian gas.” While at Tellurian he also spoke on a panel in Alexandroupoli specifically about new interconnections and terminals in Southeastern Europe, and “trading prospects” for gas and LNG. Now that the Alexandroupoli LNG terminal is nearing completion, it looks like much of the gas flowing to the terminal may come from Cheniere, a mammoth U.S.-based LNG exporter to which numerous Biden campaign allies have held ties.

Gas is an environmental disaster. When burned, it emits about half the carbon of coal. But the gas supply chain is riddled with methane leaks and routine flaring. And as a greenhouse gas, methane is roughly 85 times as potent as carbon dioxide over the next 20 years. High, largely unaccounted for methane emissions from U.S. gas production could even be cancelling out the alleged benefit from switching to gas from coal; as of 2019, surging methane gas use worldwide had eclipsed the emissions reductions from declining coal use. The continued boom of oil and gas development in the Permian Basin in the American Southwest alone—much of it bound for Europe and Asia—would burn through nearly 10 percent of the entire world’s remaining carbon budget by 2050. Though pitched as a “bridge fuel,” gas development of the sort pitched by U.S. officials in the Mediterranean would lock in greenhouse gas emissions for decades to come.