Yes, Putin Might Invade Ukraine. But that’s Ukraine’s Problem, Not Ours.

Zelensky is in a weak military position. A Russian invasion will be disastrous for his country. Many of his countrymen will die, and it’s quite possible that Moscow will simply seize and annex the territory it overruns. If he is relying on Western support to save him, he will likely be sorely disappointed. What Ukraine needs now is honesty about the current crisis, not American chest-beating.

However, as Matthew Rojansky, Director of the Kennan Institute at the Woodrow Wilson Center, pointed out to me, Zelensky may know this and is “not convinced that Russia is actually going to invade.” Or, argues Rojansky, he may be willing to take that risk. From a domestic political standpoint, giving in to this kind of Russian bullying would so weaken his position at home that he would be unable to strike a durable deal with Moscow anyway. In choosing to fight rather than surrender to Putin, Zelensky could win a level of popular support he doesn’t have now.

Nonetheless, the Biden White House needs to make clear that Zelensky understands fully the danger he is in and the likely U.S. response if Putin acts. If Zelensky wants to risk war, that’s his decision, but there should be no ambiguity about the American position if he does.

Second, the Biden White House has talked about sanctioning Russia’s leaders if an invasion of Ukraine occurs, but it’s hard to imagine that dramatically shifting Putin’s strategic calculus. As Charap noted to me, “There are sanctions that could have an impact on the Russian economy, but will they deter Putin? We haven’t seen any evidence in the past seven years” that sanctions have a decisive impact on his decision-making. Moreover, sanctions on Russia could lead to higher oil prices (it’s Russia’s biggest export) which could boomerang against Biden domestically.