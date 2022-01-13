Democratic Governors May Be Democracy’s Last Line of Defense

But for every other Democrat in a gubernatorial race this cycle, that’s less true. Those other candidates don’t have Abrams’s ties and long history with voting rights and voter registration efforts. The truth is they have to run more conventional gubernatorial campaigns where, yes, they talk about voting rights, but they also focus on concerns voters feel are more pressing right now: fighting Covid and inflation. And if Abrams wants to beat Kemp, she will have to talk about those things, too. So the challenge for Democrats running for governor this time around is to execute this balancing act as their federal counterparts in Washington make a noble, but ill-fated, all-out push to pass one of two voting rights proposals.



The Georgia gubernatorial election may be one of the biggest turnout generators in American history.

This will be particularly important in the five key states that will elect governors in 2022 and happen to loom as crucial swing states for 2024. In Arizona, a state with an open governor’s race, the Democratic and Republican primaries are shaping up to be messy and crowded affairs. In Michigan, Democrats are preparing for a cutthroat fight to defend incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The situation is similar in Wisconsin, where Governor Tony Evers was first elected by a small margin. The Georgia gubernatorial election may be one of the biggest turnout generators in American history. Abrams is running on the Democratic side, and incumbent Governor Brian Kemp has a Republican primary challenger backed by former President Donald Trump. And in Pennsylvania, Democrats are hoping they can continue Democratic control of the governor’s mansion after eight years of Tom Wolf.

As it happens, all of those states have Republican-controlled legislatures that are likely to stay in Republican hands come the end of 2022. For Democrats, it’s essential either to retain control of the governor’s mansions in those five states or gain control to block those legislatures from carrying out actions that will help Donald Trump overcome potential loss margins and be awarded those states’ electoral votes by whatever means.