Democratic Governors May Be Democracy’s Last Line of Defense

In my interview with Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the presumptive Democratic nominee for governor, he stressed that the efforts to recalibrate voting rules were very real and serious. “As the chief legal officer of the commonwealth we face really unprecedented attacks on our democracy,” Shapiro said. “Nearly 20 times before a single vote was cast, the former president and his enablers sued us to make it harder to vote. We won each and every one of those lawsuits.”

But when asked how one factors that into a campaign or runs for governor on that topic, Shapiro, who became a major target of Trumpworld in late 2020, added the economy and pocketbook issues to the mix. “Well let me be clear, I’m focused on the issues that matter most to Pennsylvania, including democracy, but I spend most of my time talking about how to grow our economy, lower taxes, lower cost for families,” Shapiro said. “We’ve got to protect rights from the ballot box to the doctor’s office to criminal justice reform. I talk about how we need to shake up government and make it work for people and not against them. And all the while I talk about these issues that matter most to people, every single one of my Republican opponents -and I think at last count there’s like 13 or 14 of them-they keep peddling the Big Lie. And so I’ve made very clear that I would veto legislation that undermines voting rights. Something that they’re all pushing. And that’s the context in which it gets discussed in our campaign.”

Interviews with a number of Democratic governors, lieutenant governors, and gubernatorial aides reveal a strong agreement that fighting Republican efforts to change voting laws is a crucial role state Democrats will have to play going forward. However, they also show a lack of widespread discussion between governors on ways they can band together or at least trade notes on countering Republican moves to changing voting laws (sometimes governors do set up text chains and trade notes on a pressing issue that spans states).

Republican voters generally have an easier time understanding the importance of governors and state legislatures.

In mid-December, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and 16 other Democratic governors penned a letter urging members of Congress to pass new voting protections (a push that is underway but unlikely to produce much substance). But that coordination only goes so far. The discussion between governors on voting rights has been limited, according to multiple Democrat operatives and Democratic governors. Such coordination could either help governors strategize about tactics on dealing with Republican legislatures or help craft an effective national argument highlighting the often-overlooked importance of governors in defending Democratic priorities. Republican voters generally have an easier time understanding the importance of governors and state legislatures.

