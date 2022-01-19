How the Fed Supercharged Inequality

The asset price inflation was not an unintended consequence of qualitative easing. It was the goal. The hope was that higher asset prices would create a “wealth effect” that bled out into the broader economy and created new jobs. It was entirely clear to senior leaders at the Fed that to achieve the wealth effect, ZIRP must first and foremost benefit the very richest people in the country. That’s because assets are not broadly owned in America, according to the Fed’s own analysis. In early 2012, the richest 1 percent of Americans owned 25 percent of all assets. The bottom half of all Americans owned only 6.5 percent of all assets. When the Fed stoked asset prices, it was helping a vanishingly small group of people at the top.

Small wonder, then, that when Bernanke gingerly announced plans to start unwinding the Q.E. giveaway plan in 2013, as overall growth waxed and some parts of the labor economy seemed poised to recover, Wall Street went into panic mode, with a market downturn that business observers soon labeled “the Taper Tantrum,” in homage to Bernanke’s mild pivot away from the Fed-backed asset bubble. Investors started to flee from the higher-risk outlets the Fed had been coaxing them into all this time, and Treasury rates spiked sharply. Betsy Duke, one of the FOMC skeptics of redoubled quantitative easing, who had only gone along with it after Bernanke’s charm offensive reassured her that it could be smoothly walked back, now saw the writing on the wall: The Taper Tantrum “forced the Fed to be even more committed to continuing on. The continuing of the purchases—there just kind of wasn’t any choice at that point. They had to continue, and had to bring reassurance to the market that they were going to continue.”



And so they did. As cash continued to roar through the banking system, nimble brokers and fund managers flocked to a formerly obscure financial instrument to swoop up the metastasizing debt: the collateralized loan obligation, or CLO. Like the collateralized debt obligation—its infamous cousin that helped nearly to topple the global economy in 2008—the CLO repackaged risky, dubiously leveraged debt into tranches that big funds continued to flip into bigger returns and banking fees. The problem, of course, is that the booming CLO market, like its CDO predecessor, spun out into a speculative frenzy and became divorced from actual underlying economic conditions.



Vicki Bryan, an analyst of junk bonds devoted to uncovering fraud and incompetence in the offerings so that investors could either dump them or price up the interest financing them, noticed at the height of the speculative binge over 2014 and 2015 that her findings had no impact. “It’s been a result of what the Fed started to do in 2010, and continued to do later,” she told Leonard. “You’ve got an artificial bottom, and the higher part of that bottom is set by the Fed. So you can’t lose in this market. And if you can’t lose, it’s not really a market.” Over the Q.E. era, the CLO market more than doubled, from shy of $300 billion in 2010 to $617 billion in 2018.