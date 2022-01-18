David Fincher and the Cinema of Doomscrolling

I’m of the mind that brevity is where you get the sense of where an artist comes from. People have asked me, “What’s your favorite Fincher?” The macro answer is obviously Zodiac. On a micro-level, you could argue that his whole career is distillable to, and does not improve upon, the Smoking Fetus PSA. When you talk about having it a couple ways at once: You are instantly being Stanley Kubrick on a small ad commission because you are doing the Star Child—and it means more to have done 2001 in 1985 than now. 2001 had permeated the culture by then, but we’re not talking about Simpsons or Pixar doing it now.

So you’re doing Kubrick when you’re 25. You’re getting across a visceral idea that is still upsetting. You’re courting controversy and not as a music video director. This is a public service announcement that TV shows won’t broadcast. And it’s a self-portrait because he’s a punky shit heel little 25-year-old smoking baby. It’s socially conscious, but it’s also so semiotically adept.



I’m not going to say something dumb like, “It’s the best thing he ever did.” But on the other hand, how do you improve upon the succinctness of that? And that feeling that you really are biting the form that feeds you. You are biting the hand of advertisement. He comes back to that over and over again. The fundamental insecurity from Alien 3, where you had David Giler saying things like, “You’re a shoe salesman.” The films since, to varying and lesser degrees, are basically saying, “Fuck you. If I am, I’m also not.” To me, that’s his Rosebud. (laughs)