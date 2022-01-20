Should We Be Breeding Pigs Just for Their Hearts?

The heart transplanted into Bennett was provided by a Virginia company called United Therapeutics, which is in the process of patenting its proprietary xenoheart, to be grown inside a population of pigs genetically modified specifically to create human-compatible organs. The issue here is less that a corporation is genetically engineering animals and patenting a new technology (although of course that matters) but rather that embracing xenotransplantation involves embracing the commodification, modification, and slaughter of animals on an unknown scale. This makes it a systemic question about the role of animals in our society.

Usually when the medical ethics of animal use are discussed, the question is posed like this: if it’s a human or a pig, if it’s you or a pig, which do you choose? But reality is not a philosophical thought experiment, an isolated moral decision about the fate and worth of individuals in unique circumstances.

In reality, creating the situation where a pig heart can be transplanted into that of a human takes years of biomedical research, peer-reviewed publications, medical teams sacrificing pigs and baboons to science, and a company that breeds these specific genetically modified pigs and hopes to make them a mass-market product. None of this happens in isolation. And none of these trade one animal life for one human life; multiple animals have to be killed for every human potentially saved. There are value systems and value chains building off each other, preparing to profitably and systemically sacrifice pigs in the interest of human health. That’s a different scale of ethical problem, and while it might not change the ethical calculus for many, it just might make the ethical question more complicated than Caplan suggested when he dismissed the pig slaughtered for Bennett’s heart as “nobody.”

In the wake of Bennett’s surgery, there will now be many questions, including about the ethics of genetic modification of animals and of future human clinical trials, about regulatory and policy frameworks for xenotransplantation, and about who gets these still experimental heart transplants. But there is one that should not be ignored: How can we work toward a medical system that doesn’t have to rely on the suffering and death of animals so that humans can thrive? There is already a robust activist and research community pushing for alternatives to animal models in scientific and medical research, and the 3D printing of synthetic organs has shown promise, with a successful bladder transplant completed in 2018 in Boston grown from the patient’s own cells. Research on 3D-printed human hearts as both medical models and potential transplants is also underway. Pursuing this research has both broader medical applications and is far more desirable from an ethical perspective.