Should a Tree Be Able to Sue the State?

Across the United States, humans are fighting over trees. In the last month alone, East Orange, New Jersey, residents woke to the sound of more than a dozen trees being bulldozed for artificial turf athletic fields, sparking public outcry. Meanwhile, the Texas Department of Transportation began removing almost 200 trees impeding construction of a new highway, despite Austin residents’ attempts to stay the arboreal executions in court. Out in California, firefighters shrouded General Sherman and other ancient sequoias in Giant Forest in aluminum to protect them from the encroaching KNP Complex Fire. And those aren’t even the most interesting stories in the long history of tree battles: In 2018, for example, former Top Chef contestant Adam Harvey admitted to drilling holes in his neighbor’s 60-year-old maple and filling them with herbicide—all because the seven-story tree blocked the solar panels on his new Brooklyn townhouse.

These ceaseless sylvan standoffs rarely involve trees as storied as those at Fairy Creek. Often they’re not much older than Seinfeld. In Arlington, Virginia, for example, this spring, neighbors lamented the development-driven demise of a handful of cypress trees planted around 1996. And thanks to municipal ordinances, most urban and suburban trees are also swiftly replaced by freshly planted saplings. (Texas Governor Greg Abbott, prior to being elected, was told to plant new trees on his Austin property after a protected pecan tree died. He later tried to pass state laws banning cities from enforcing such “socialistic” standards.) But trees of all shapes, sizes, and species have always elicited strong emotions from humans—and raised profound legal questions about who, or rather what, has rights. In an era of anthropogenic climate change, these questions have never been more urgent.

Tree nerds have many cool facts at their disposal, but perhaps the coolest thing about these wooded giants is that they live in diverse but tight-knit communities. “Fungal threads link nearly every tree in a forest—even trees of different species,” wrote Ferris Jabr last year in The New York Times Magazine. “Carbon, water, nutrients, alarm signals and hormones can pass from tree to tree through these subterranean circuits.” What appears on the surface to be hundreds of individuals is actually one big cooperative—the inspiration, it turns out, for the pop psychology buzzword resilience. Before it was applied to humans, environmental ecologist Crawford Stanley “Buzz” Holling used the term resilience to describe an ecosystem’s ability to respond to threats and ultimately recover.