It Really Is Infrastructure Week. Will It Matter in November?

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal last week, Landrieu described his qualifications for the infrastructure job. The choice was an interesting one. The Journal’s readership base consists of corporate Republicans and business-types, but Democrats often use the Journal to grab the attention of business-world Republicans and C-suite types. This rare interview was just that—and another indicator that the Biden administration wanted to move the press’s focus away from its increasingly quixotic quests of filibuster reform and the Biden administration’s more expansive social spending package. It’s clear those initiatives are increasingly going nowhere without some kind of dramatic course correction or external event.

During the first few months of the Biden administration, governors across the country were frustrated with how difficult it was to contact or work with this White House.

Landrieu, at the Tuesday press conference at the White House, said he had talked with nearly all 50 governors and a plethora of mayors. He didn’t elaborate on what those conversations entailed. Multiple interviews with officials at mayoral offices, Senate offices, and governor’s mansions revealed a broader effort by the Biden administration to work with them to implement the infrastructure proposals. That’s in part because, according to one Democratic governor’s aide interviewed for this story, during the first few months of the Biden administration, governors across the country were frustrated with how difficult it was to contact or work with this White House. This is a clear move to improve that sentiment, the aide said.

Landrieu has been encouraging governors to get their own state-wide infrastructure czar or put in place their own team to implement the money allocated to those states through the law, according to another governor’s aide. Landrieu and his team have also been reaching out to mayors and encouraging them to “break down silos” between the federal government and statewide and municipal authorities as well, another mayor who requested anonymity to describe the private conversations, recounted to The New Republic.

Landrieu pointed to all of that Tuesday during his press conference. He and the Biden administration wanted to drill home the point that this administration will actually improve the country’s infrastructure in a bipartisan fashion. “Let me tell you now, every week is going to be infrastructure week except we’re going to actually build stuff,” Landrieu said.