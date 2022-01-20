Hope and Despair on Capitol Hill as Democrats’ Voting Reforms Die by Republican Filibuster (and Manchinema)

Democrats’ hopes of passing federal legislation to counter a raft of measures restricting voting rights introduced in Republican-controlled states were dashed against the familiar rocks of Senate procedure on Wednesday. Unable to muster sufficient Republican support, the Senate failed to advance a measure containing two voting rights bills, the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. A subsequent attempt to change Senate rules to allow the bills to pass by a simple majority was stymied by opposition from two Democratic senators.

Like the orchestra playing “Nearer My God To Thee” on the decks of the Titanic surely understood as it stoically sank into the murky depths of the Atlantic, Democrats knew well in advance of the two votes that they were doomed to fail. “We know it’s an uphill fight, but whenever this chamber confronts a question this important—one so vital to our country—you don’t slide it off the table and say ‘never mind,’” Schumer said in a morning speech on the Senate floor. “Senators’ job is to vote, and to vote on the most important issues facing us, and vote we will.”

Both of the voting rights measures had previously been blocked by Republicans last year, but Democrats used a procedural gambit to allow them to be debated for the first time this week. The Freedom to Vote Act addresses elections and campaign finance reform, while the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would restore a provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act gutted by the Supreme Court in 2013. Senators from both parties delivered speeches for or against the bills on Wednesday, with most Democrats remaining seated on the Senate floor while their colleagues spoke throughout the day in a rare display of unity. After hours of impassioned remarks, the Senate first held an unsuccessful vote to advance the measure, and then to change the rules to allow for it to pass with a simple majority.