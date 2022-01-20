Hope and Despair on Capitol Hill as Democrats’ Voting Reforms Die by Republican Filibuster (and Manchinema)

Both of the voting rights measures had previously been blocked by Republicans last year, but Democrats used a procedural gambit to allow them to be debated for the first time this week. The Freedom to Vote Act addresses elections and campaign finance reform, while the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would restore a provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act gutted by the Supreme Court in 2013. Senators from both parties delivered speeches for or against the bills on Wednesday, with most Democrats remaining seated on the Senate floor while their colleagues spoke throughout the day in a rare display of unity. After hours of impassioned remarks, the Senate first held an unsuccessful vote to advance the measure and then to change the rules to allow for it to pass with a simple majority.

Most legislation requires 60 votes to advance, and Democrats only hold a 50-vote majority, meaning that even with unified majority support, passing the bill would be nigh impossible. So the majority of Democrats decided that the threat to voting rights necessitated a change in filibuster rules, if only to pass this one measure.

But despite appeals from both their fellow Democrats and President Joe Biden, Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema remained firm in their opposition to eliminating or even weakening the filibuster. With their concerns in mind, Democrats proposed a one-time carve-out that would ensure the bill could pass while allowing for robust debate. Schumer launched a long-shot effort to have the voting rights legislation subject to a “talking filibuster,” meaning that Republicans would have to hold the floor and speak in opposition to the bill, followed by a vote allowing the bill to advance with a simple majority.