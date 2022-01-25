Henry Cuellar’s Azerbaijan Scandal Is a Very American Tale of Oil Addiction

It’s not known what Cuellar’s, his wife’s, or his staffer’s place in the probe may be, though reporting in the days since the raid has dug up a long history of Cuellar’s connections to the oil and gas–rich country. A nonprofit called Assembly of the Friends of Azerbaijan reportedly played a “special role” in getting him onto the Congressional Azerbaijan Caucus in 2013. The group was later found to be operating as a front for SOCAR, Azerbaijan’s state-owned oil company, which transferred money to it to sponsor a congressional delegation in the spring of 2013 that Cuellar did not join.

One might forgive Cuellar for thinking such ties to a major oil and gas producer were normal given how ubiquitous they’ve been throughout his own career.

Cuellar and his wife had already traveled to Azerbaijan in January of that year, on the dime of another nonprofit called the Turquoise Council of Americans and Eurasians. As Lee Fang and Ryan Grim reported for The Intercept, that organization’s president, Kemal Oksuz, was a campaign donor to Cuellar who later pleaded guilty to concealing the fact that SOCAR had sponsored the spring congressional delegation, using the Turquoise Council of Americans and Eurasians and the Assembly of the Friends of Azerbaijan as cover. “Records suggest that this individual used the entities interchangeably,” a Congressional Ethics report stated of Oksuz. Cuellar worked with Oksuz, as well, to organize a partnership between Texas A&M University and the Azeri government that resulted in a “Baku Summer Energy School,” which itself had backing from both ExxonMobil and SOCAR. It seems Cuellar saw a kinship between the two oil and gas–producing regions. “Given San Antonio’s role as a rapidly growing city with an unlimited export potential, there is a vast opportunity to strengthen South Texas’s relationship with Azerbaijan,” Cuellar said in a 2015 event with Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the United States, Elin Suleymanov.

One might forgive Cuellar for thinking such ties to a major oil and gas producer were normal given how ubiquitous they’ve been throughout his own career. As The Nation’s Aída Chávez reported, the American Petroleum Institute, or API—a lobbying outfit for the oil and gas industry—poured millions of dollars into a dark money outfit, American Workers for Progress, that then “poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into boosting Cuellar in the final weeks of the wildly competitive race,” referring to his 2020 campaign against progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros. (They’ll face off again in March.) The following July, Cuellar’s chief of staff Amy Trevioso left to become API’s senior director for federal relations. She’d previously worked as a lobbyist for the Chamber of Commerce, which ran Facebook ads last year thanking Cuellar and other industry-friendly Democrats for helping to kill Build Back Better. In the first three quarters of last year, Cuellar received $66,500 from 14 oil and gas company PACs, over $30,000 more than those groups’ next-biggest congressional recipient.