Henry Cuellar’s Azerbaijan Scandal Is a Very American Tale of Oil Addiction

It’d be wrong, however, to think of Cuellar’s close connections to Azerbaijan as a bizarre side grift for free trips to Baku. They’re well in line with U.S. foreign policy. Shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Azerbaijan entered into a production-sharing agreement, or PSA, with 11 multinational oil and gas companies, known as the “Contract of the Century,” to develop oil reserves in the Caspian Sea. The deal—now overseen by BP and extended through to 2049 in 2017—was important for the U.S. as it provided an opportunity to cultivate an ally that bordered both Iran and Russia, as well as a major investment opportunity for U.S.-based companies and current Cuellar donors, like Exxon and Chevron. “The U.S. does not recognize Moscow’s rights to spread the sphere of its interests outside of Russia’s borders,” Secretary of State Madeleine Albright said shortly after the deal was signed, echoing her successor Tony Blinken’s tone in recent weeks.

The U.S. today continues to treat the development of Azerbaijani oil as an American security interest well within its sphere of influence. In recent years—through the Obama, Trump, and Biden administrations—that’s meant supporting the Southern Gas Corridor. The recently completed project carries fuel from the Shah Deniz gas fields to Europe via the South Caucasus pipeline, the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline, and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline.

BP operates the Shah Deniz fields and has a stake in each of the three pipelines. “The United States has supported this project from its inception,” then–Special Envoy and State Department Coordinator for International Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein said at a groundbreaking ceremony in Greece, in 2016, “because it provides new hope and opportunity for stability and prosperity in every country along the route and throughout the region that it neighbors.” In 2016, he said, “I’ve dedicated a significant portion of my time over the past nearly five years I’ve been in this job to ensuring the success of the Southern Corridor.” After a stint as an executive at the gas-export company Tellurian, in between the Obama and Biden administrations, Hochstein is now back at the State Department as its senior adviser for energy security.

Azerbaijani gas has taken on new importance in light of Russia amassing troops along its border with the Ukraine, as talks between Washington and Moscow appear to be floundering. Specifically, U.S. and international officials worry that Russia will throttle gas supplies in the event of a conflict, and has in recent days appealed to Qatar to help plug any holes. The Southern Gas Corridor, which has attracted significant financing from European and Asian development banks, could be an attractive alternative.