Peter Doocy Is Definitely Stupid, But So Are Many Questions Pitched at Presidents

But yes, Doocy’s question—“Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?”—was stupid. Of course inflation is a political liability in the midterms. Doocy knew this, and he knew Biden knew this, and Biden, in his under-his-breath reply, confirmed through sarcasm that he knew this: “It’s a great ask, that. More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.” (The White House transcript renders “ask, that” as “asset,” but that doesn’t make any sense. I think Biden said, “ask, that,” or, if he didn’t say “ask that,” that’s what he meant.)

Biden was irritated by Doocy’s question because he knew its sole purpose was to embarrass him. Doocy wanted to get Biden to deny inflation was high, which it is, or that it’s a source of all kinds of worry, including political worry, which it is. Biden was expressing weariness with the game, which, played properly, required him to dodge the question somewhere along the lines of, “I’m not going to speculate about elections that are still 10 months away.”

Doocy is famous for asking loaded questions intended to cause Biden political embarrassment. After all, he works for Fox News. And it’s not the first time somebody’s accosted Doocy for asking a stupid question. In 2017, during a tense moment between Senator John McCain and President Donald Trump, Doocy asked McCain, “Has your relationship with the president frayed to the point that you are not going to support anything that he comes to you and asks for?”