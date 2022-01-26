Peter Doocy Is Definitely Stupid, But So Are Many Questions Pitched at Presidents

We’ve seen much commentary about whether it was inappropriate for Joe Biden to mumble into a hot mic that Fox News’s Peter Doocy was a “stupid son of a bitch,” and not enough about whether Biden’s assessment was truthful.

The first question is easily answered. No, presidents should not go around calling reporters names for asking stupid questions. Biden later phoned, Doocy said, to “clear the air.”

But yes, Doocy’s question—“Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?”—was stupid. Of course inflation is a political liability in the midterms. Doocy knew this, and he knew Biden knew this, and Biden, in his under-his-breath reply, confirmed through sarcasm that he knew this: “It’s a great ask, that. More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.” (The White House transcript renders “ask, that” as “asset,” but that doesn’t make any sense. I think Biden said, “ask, that,” or, if he didn’t say “ask that,” that’s what he meant.)