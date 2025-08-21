How Jeanine Pirro Became Trump’s Most Loyal—and Rabid—Attack Dog

It was an answer that sounded a lot like the “Judge Jeanine” on Fox, but with distinct authoritarian overtones. Pirro didn’t acknowledge that crime was going down; she instead suggested that the existence of any violent crime at all necessitated combat vehicles and troops armed with AR-15s in the streets of the capitol.

Displays like that are, of course, a big reason why she’s in the job. Television experience is a prized asset in the second Trump administration, and experience on Fox News is especially important. Pete Hegseth is secretary of defense because Trump liked watching him on television. Pirro is no different. And, like Hegseth, Trump wants important positions filled with people who can appear on television and deliver performances he likes. It also helped that Pirro was one of the president’s most steadfast backers before she joined the administration. A Washington Post report published earlier this week found that Pirro had told Republican officials she was determined to aid Trump, even though she was prohibited from doing so by Fox News. “I’m the Number 1 watched show on all news cable all weekend,” Pirro told Ronna McDaniel when she was head of the Republican National Committee. “I work so hard for the President and party.”

Back then, most of that work was yapping on TV. But Trump and his cronies want results, too, and Pirro is there to deliver them. She is there to back the occupation of D.C., which appears as though it will go on indefinitely. And she has already begun to use her powers in disturbing ways. She has directed prosecutors to seek the maximum penalty for anyone arrested during the crackdown. Like others in the administration, she is turning these arrests into a spectacle. After a small mob of heavily armed officers arrested a man who threw a Subway sandwich at a federal agent, Pirro announced in a video on X that the perpetrator had been charged with a felony. “So there!” she said. “Stick your Subway sandwich somewhere else.”