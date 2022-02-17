Wall Street’s New Foe Is a Close Ally of Elizabeth Warren

At the CFPB’s offices across the street from the White House, Astra Taylor, co-founder of the Debt Collective—a national debtors union founded in the wake of Occupy Wall Street—remembers watching Treasury and Education Department officials shift uncomfortably in their seats, while Chopra remained friendly and curious. It was unusual, she said, to have someone in his position treat pressure from the grassroots as “not a threat but as a legitimate force with essential leverage.”

Chopra ended up leaving the agency a few months later, spending the last year of the Obama administration at the Education Department, an agency he had publicly critiqued for belittling the harms of the student loan crisis, followed by a post under Donald Trump at the Federal Trade Commission. But with a Democrat back in the White House, the CFPB needs fixing after a ruinous four years, and President Joe Biden tasked Chopra to return to his old agency. He’s been leading the CFPB since the Senate confirmed him as director in late September.

Chopra, who turned 40 at the end of January, served as student body president while an undergraduate at Harvard, where he earned a reputation for taking on campus administrators. “Chopra is not afraid to be combative with those in power … [and] has made the often overlooked council a force to be reckoned with,” reported The Harvard Crimson in 2003. “There’s no advantage to being a pushover,” Chopra told the student paper back then. He followed his Wharton MBA with a Fulbright in South Korea and a stint working for McKinsey. But by his late twenties he had switched to government, working at the Treasury Department to help launch the CFPB before it was an official agency. And along the way, he became a close ally of Elizabeth Warren, whose views he’s expected to revive at a CFPB that became captured by the GOP’s pro-bank dogma under Trump.