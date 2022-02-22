Donald Trump’s Dead Tweets

The deletions pose a particular problem for online publications, which spent four years posting an endless series of stories embedding Trump’s tweets into articles. Now, in a private-sector twist of Orwellian government censorship, articles include hyperlinks that lead to censored content and a message stating “this Tweet is from a suspended account.”

One 2017 CNN article opens by quoting an infamous Trump tweet: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.” The story links to a follow-up tweet where Trump urged followers to guess at the true meaning of the nonsensical syllables. But clicking on the link provides no such urging—it’s gone.

Erasing the original record of Trump’s invectives also poses the risk of absolving the former president of his many troubling statements made before and while in office. Amid his feuding with the media, many of Trump’s tweets were overtly racist, sexist, ableist, nativist, or just outright offensive. There were the plethora of anti-Barack Obama birther tweets before he took office. Or his insistence on referring to Covid-19 as the “China Virus.” There were the times he’d retweet white nationalist accounts. He once tweeted that a group of Democratic women of color in the House should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came.” And of course, we can’t forget when he denied the outcome of the 2020 election and amplified hateful rhetoric that led to the Capitol insurrection and, ultimately, his Twitter ban. If that primary record is gone, does it whitewash who the man sitting in the Oval Office really was—and who he would still be should he run again in 2024?

The lack of primary sourcing creates a loss of accountability, said John Davenport, a professor of political philosophy at Fordham University. As major social media platforms attempt to retain their status as forums rather than news curators, however, “the only remedy we have so far is the crude one of exercising their right to deplatform people,” he said. Suspending users is Twitter’s right as a private company, Davenport noted. But historical archives of consequential statements are crucial to creating an accurate record for journalists and historians to reference.