The Rude Trump Judge Who’s Writing the Most Bonkers Opinions in America

In addition to providing a “strong moral check” against public health officials during a pandemic, VanDyke explained, ready access to guns is also necessary to protect against more pedestrian threats. “This is particularly true in these turbulent times of rising crime rates and mass police resignations due to low morale and the onslaught of legislative reform,” he explained in a footnote. “Modern society agrees, as firearm and ammunition sales have soared during the recent pandemic,” he later observed. Most of the rest of the opinion revolved around what level of judicial scrutiny should apply in this case. VanDyke and his colleagues opted for strict scrutiny, which is perhaps the most formidable tier for the government to overcome, instead of intermediate scrutiny, which is the standard in the Ninth Circuit.

If VanDyke had stopped there, his opinion would not stand out from the countless other judicial opinions on Covid-19 measures over the last two years. But VanDyke wrote a concurring opinion to his own majority opinion—an unusual move in and of itself—to lash out at his Ninth Circuit colleagues for how they decide Second Amendment cases. “I’m not a prophet, but since this panel just enforced the Second Amendment, and this is the Ninth Circuit, this ruling will almost certainly face an en banc challenge,” he wrote. (“En banc” means that a larger panel of Ninth Circuit judges will review a three-judge panel’s decision.) “This prediction follows from the fact that this is always what happens when a three-judge panel upholds the Second Amendment in this circuit.”

He then explained, mockingly, that he would write a draft version of the opinion that he thought the en banc Ninth Circuit would issue to overturn his ruling. “To better explain the reasoning and assumptions behind this type of analysis, my ‘alternative’ draft below will contain footnotes that offer further elaboration (think of them as ‘thought-bubbles’),” he wrote. “The path is well-worn, and in a few easy steps any firearms regulation, no matter how draconic, can earn this circuit’s stamp of approval.” I believe the judge meant “draconian” instead of “draconic,” unless he was referring to gun restrictions in a Dungeons & Dragons campaign.

I won’t bother recapping his entire mock-opinion, which can be found here. Suffice it to say that he prefers bright-line tests for gun regulations instead of ones that ask judges to balance interests and burdens along the way. What’s striking is the sheer contempt he has for his colleagues: He refers to their reasoning in past cases as “tricks,” suggests at one point that they “could easily just delegate this part of the [mock] opinion to our interns” when they write it, and derisively (and preemptively) criticizes those colleagues for overturning his ruling, which may not even happen. Again, I have not read every judicial opinion in the republic, but I can’t remember ever reading one as uncollegial by a sitting federal judge. Most of the other opinions that come close, though, were also written by VanDyke.