Is The Media Actually Under-Covering Trump?

This statement resulted in a rush of tweets and articles: Here was Trump admitting that he wanted Mike Pence to overturn the election! But we already knew that’s what he wanted—he has been saying so out loud ever since he lost the election. He said so as president, and he has continued to do so since he left office. One of the reasons rioters were at the Capitol to begin with on January 6 was that Donald Trump was involved in a massive, concerted pressure campaign to get Pence to do exactly what Trump believed the law allowed his running mate to do. Sure, the word “overturn” is new here. But Trump has not exactly been hiding what it is he wanted and thought should have happened.



Covering the ex-president has been a strange task for a number of reasons. In the first place, statements like these recent reiterations from Trump are treated as news, when they really aren’t: There’s nothing new going on, Trump has simply glommed on to recent news of Electoral Count Act reform to graft on an old grievance. That the political press treats Trump’s constant repetition of his old “Big Lie” as a novel news event hints at a different problem: The fact that Trump has yet to suffer any consequences for attempting to overturn the election tends to get treated by the media as if it means there’s an open question about Trump’s guilt or an ending to this story in which the ex-president, after months of confessing his original crime and constantly asserting his intention to do more, might somehow be exonerated.



The January 6 committee may eventually be able to chronicle, in granular and damning detail, the full contours of the plot to overturn the election: who did what and when and how. But it’s beside the point: Trump has been very clear that was what he wanted to happen. There are still some questions—for instance, how the Capitol riot itself figured into his plans once it began—but there’s no mystery for democracy’s Hercule Poirot to solve. Donald Trump wanted to overturn the election, and he tried to do it.

