Is The Media Actually Under-Covering Trump?

In its frenzied rush to uncover as much about Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election, the January 6 Committee has already found a wealth of valuable, disturbing information detailing just how close the country came to a coup. It has received “firsthand” testimony from people who were with Donald Trump as rioters stormed the Capitol, and texts from Fox News hosts such as Sean Hannity and Trump’s own children imploring the president’s chief-of-staff to step in and to stop the madness. More recently, plans to seize voting machines via executive order have come to light. Last week, the committee received a trove of documents which Trump had spent months trying to block, going all the way to the Supreme Court.

And yet, the strangest things about the committee’s efforts to illuminate what the president did that day is that there really isn’t any mystery. Trump has repeatedly and publicly stated that he was the real winner of the 2020 election and that the only reason he is not still in office is the cowardice of others, particularly his vice president Mike Pence. On Sunday, he released yet another statement to this effect, this time responding to a bipartisan effort to reform the Electoral Count Act. “Actually, what they are saying, is that Mike Pence did have the right to change the outcome, and they now want to take that right away. Unfortunately, he didn’t exercise that power, he could have overturned the Election!”



This statement resulted in a rush of tweets and articles: Here was Trump admitting that he wanted Mike Pence to overturn the election! But we already knew that’s what he wanted—he has been saying so out loud ever since he lost the election. He said so as president and he has continued to do so after he left office. One of the reasons rioters were at the Capitol to begin with on January 6 was that Donald Trump was involved in a massive, concerted pressure campaign to get the Pence to do exactly what Trump believed the law allowed his running mate to do. Sure, the word “overturn” is new here. But Trump has not exactly been hiding what it is he wanted and thought should have happened.

