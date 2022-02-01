The Bizarre, Unsolved Mystery of Filippo Bernardini and the Stolen Book Manuscripts

And yet there was occasionally a financial element to his deceptions. Posing as a scout or agent, Bernardini was also known occasionally to request reader’s reports—summaries of books aimed for people who hadn’t read them—from junior or aspiring publishing employees, particularly in languages like Icelandic that he was less familiar with. This is time-intensive, poorly paid work ($150 is the going rate) done by people hoping to build relationships that could one day lead to more lucrative employment. While Bernardini has been treated as a Robin Hood figure in some corners, this aspect of his scheme is particularly cruel: Taking advantage of vulnerable people who are eager to impress and excited for an opportunity and deceiving them is hardly the stuff of working-class heroism. Bernardini would often register his domains in the name of publishing figures—leading, in some cases, to rumors that these people, often his victims, were the scammer. One European agent told me that she suspected he had registered a credit card in her name, as well. There is, moreover, considerable evidence that Bernardini used passwords he had harvested from a lookalike website to access the emails of several figures in the international publishing world, a profound violation of privacy.



The scammer’s incursion into Iceland’s literary community was a textbook example of his operation. Words Without Borders, in particular, seemed to act as a kind of guidebook for him: Many figures in international publishing noted an uptick in phishing attempts after it featured a certain writer or country. Publishers Marketplace, the industry tip sheet that publishes a “deal of the day,” also seemed to be one of his sources for would-be victims. While he would sometimes try to swipe a well-known author’s manuscript, he mostly stuck to relatively obscure writers and works. And he always wanted PDFs. If sent a Word document, he would often respond requesting a PDF—a strange and staggering demand, given the relative sophistication of his operation and the fact that nearly everyone in book publishing knows how to convert a Word document to a PDF.



Perhaps the most compelling thing about Bernardini’s plot is how plainly inexplicable it was. The project was an elaborate contraption that took zeal and organizational effort to construct; at the same time the scope of his ambitions was so comically modest that it hardly seemed a worthwhile undertaking. The fact that the pieces of the puzzle don’t quite come together to form a coherent whole has fueled an added layer of speculation from those who have seen the “How” of Bernardini’s machinations but can’t quite grasp the “Why.”



Some have speculated that Bernardini was attempting to use his collection of stolen manuscripts to somehow boost his career as a translator. He had been actively pitching his services to publishers in Italy—where he had previously published translations of works from Chinese and Korean—offering expertise in several languages. Translation can be a tough market to break into; it’s also not an especially lucrative one, to say the least. One of the strategies for advancing in this field is to attach yourself to a rising star. Bernardini, in this interpretation, was looking for such an author in his pile of obscurities, hoping it would provide him with the means to get a leg-up in a competitive field.

