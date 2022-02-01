The Bizarre, Unsolved Mystery of Filippo Bernardini and the Stolen Book Manuscripts

“Everyone will like me, and I will ignore the bullies. But the truth is that I am better than them.”

His autobiographical novel, Bulli, published in 2008, may offer some clues. Its protagonist is a 14-year-old whose parents are separated and who rarely sees his father. He has just started high school, where he’s a loner and self-described “loser”; he’s picked on for having uncool clothes and seeming effeminate and gay. He’s miserable, taking to his diary to unleash his frustrations. His goal, ultimately, is to become a bully himself, so he can protect himself and others from the bullies in his school. That way, he writes, “everyone will like me, and I will ignore the bullies. But the truth is that I am better than them.” The novel, meanwhile, is dedicated to “all the young people who decided to read this book, because by reading it, they show their maturity.” (In the acknowledgments, he also thanks “all of the people who hate me and who love me, for it is thanks to them I move forward in life.”)

If this book represents the keenest insight into Bernardini’s personality, it’s hard not to notice the way his main character comes across as desperate for recognition and eager to settle scores, real and imagined. It’s also, it should be said, a slight piece of work—it’s written as a diary; its aggrieved tone somewhere between Catcher in the Rye and The Perks of Being a Wallflower—and the only evidence that he once imagined an author’s life for himself. It is a book obsessed with being trapped in a place where you are not appreciated and, per its title, bullied incessantly for being different. Its arc is one of escape: of finally leaving school and ending up somewhere, as the book’s final lines read, “without anyone who forces me to do anything I don’t want to do, because I don’t belong to anyone and nobody belongs to me.”



Bulli may not have been far from Bernardini’s mind as he carried out his complicated plots. The bitterness and occasional cruelty he often displayed are reminiscent of his main character’s same base attractions. Posing as figures more renowned than himself, Bernardini was allowed a level of intimacy and power that was otherwise withheld from him. As promised in Bulli, Bernardini was becoming the figures that had stymied him, despite his extraordinary and obvious talent. The shy, awkward loner was, by virtue of his deceptions, allowed the opportunity to enmesh himself in a community that he was otherwise an outsider in.

