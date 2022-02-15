What Defines the Democratic Party?

What It Took to Win: A History of the Democratic Party by Michael Kazin Buy on Bookshop

The title of Michael Kazin’s very fine new history of the Democrats, What It Took to Win, likewise captures that hard core of pragmatism embedded in what he notes is “the oldest mass party in the world.” By useful contrast, when historian Heather Cox Richardson published a history of the Republican Party in 2014, she called it To Make Men Free. If an edge of zeal, whether in revolution or reaction, has colored the GOP throughout its life, it’s the coalitional instinct that is most deeply imprinted in the Democrats’ DNA. Long the party of religious, regional, and ethnic outgroups, Democrats made a virtue of necessity by turning bargaining and practical-minded teamsmanship—the back scratched, the favor returned—into bedrock ethics of politics. Lyndon Johnson invoked that spirit in his frequent admonitions to fellow pols to “follow the prophet Isaiah … ‘come now, let us reason together.’” And, to lift a different, less high-minded axiom from LBJ, the Democratic Party has always thought it better to have people inside its big tent, pissing out, than to keep them outside, pissing in.

This has not stopped historians of the party trying to identify a current of ideas that runs from its founding to its present. Kazin, a professor of history at Georgetown and editor emeritus of Dissent, thinks he has found it in the concept of “moral capitalism.” Democrats since the Age of Jackson, he argues, have “insisted that the economy should benefit the ordinary working person, whether farmer or wage earner, and that governments should institute policies to make that possible”—though for the first century of the party’s existence that commitment was strictly racially circumscribed. Kazin’s exploration of this ideological tenet is rich and nuanced, but he’s too careful a historian not to cover numerous party efforts that don’t really fit the bill, from the starchy laissez-faire of Grover Cleveland to the suburban neoliberalism of Clintonite New Democrats.

More than any consistent program, the clearest through line in Kazin’s account is simply the Democrats’ commitment to muddling through. A party of outgroups must maintain balky partnerships on a continuing basis to survive, and no party has managed the messy task more formidably than the “organization whose prominent stalwarts,” as Kazin puts it, “once included both Walt Whitman and Jefferson Davis—and, a century later, both George C. Wallace and Adam Clayton Powell, Jr.” The terms of such partnerships could be rankly ignoble, surreally tangled, and frequently both at once. When Mississippi’s Klansman governor, Theodore Bilbo, supported the party’s Roman Catholic, anti-Prohibition presidential candidate, Al Smith, in 1928, he justified it thusly: “I would swallow the Pope and the whole dern Vatican than vote for Herbert Hoover and negro supremacy in the South.”