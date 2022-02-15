What Defines the Democratic Party?

It’s little wonder that the party of strange bedfellows has also, for so much of its history, consistently suffered charges of incoherence and disorganization—of forever being, in the words of a meme birthed by a West Wing episode, “Dems in disarray.” Ideological warriors have seen in the party’s reflexive pragmatism either a sellout’s cynicism or a coward’s learned helplessness. Kazin quotes the 1872 words of a Wisconsin Democratic activist that, with just a few linguistic updates, might have come from a frustrated liberal’s tweet in 2022, comparing his party to “a good shepherd dog, which receives the lash from his master and curls down at his feet and after the whipping licks the hand that administered the blows.”

From one vantage point, this is all fecklessness; from another, resilience. Democrats’ challenges of internal diversity reflect in outsize form the common challenge of all democratic politics, namely to cobble together—and then sustain—coalitions of groups with disparate and conflicting interests in order to achieve majorities in the electorate and in government. The Progressive Herbert Croly was hardly offering praise when, in 1914, he attributed to the Democratic Party “the vitality of a low organism”—but such vitality is in fact necessary to sustain peaceful contests over political control and the acceptance of inevitable transitions of power. The virtues of that accommodation have taken on new meaning during an era in which Democrats now find themselves in competition with a Republican Party lurching heedlessly toward a politics of transgressive anti-democratic reaction. What it takes the Democrats to win is a question now loaded with new urgency, and frightening stakes.

The Democratic Party’s history is not covered in glory. Organized in the later 1820s around the presidential candidacy of Andrew Jackson, the party explicitly laid claim at the outset to the democratic ethos and commitment to government decentralization that had first animated Thomas Jefferson’s Democratic-Republican Party a generation earlier. Democrats long considered both men their party founders, reflected in the “Jefferson-Jackson Dinners” that traditionally served as state parties’ major annual fundraising events. More recently, they’ve felt inclined to knock the slaveholder of Monticello and the architect of the Trail of Tears off the party mantle, with one state Democratic Party after another renaming its fundraiser over the last decade. Yet there’s no expunging the racist lineage from the party’s history: The nineteenth-century Democratic Party birthed mass democracy—and also served as the country’s leading purveyor of racial subjugation and exterminationist violence. These concurrent truths cut to the core of a very American contradiction.

The party emerged from the factional dissolution of the Democratic-Republican Party, which had governed without meaningful competition for a decade after the War of 1812. Amid an expanding market economy and the continuous westward push of white settlers, an internal cleavage within the party of Jefferson revived the core divisions of the Founding era. On one side were those touting strong federal power (including a national banking system) to fund infrastructure and manage economic growth. On the other, self-described true Jeffersonians reasserted a suspicion of the national government as both the enemy of liberty and, relatedly, a tool of Eastern economic elites. As the faction with less well-heeled adherents, they also pushed against lingering norms of political deference and gentry rule when it came to voting and running for office. When the House decided the outcome of the multicandidate presidential election of 1824 in favor of the nationalist John Quincy Adams, Jackson supporters suspected corrupt machinations at work and cried foul. The ensuing fallout gave organizational focus to the true Jeffersonians, who began laying the electoral groundwork for Jackson’s second presidential bid in 1828 by creating a new kind of political organization.