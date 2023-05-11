George Santos Can’t Even Do Corruption Right

Santos’s alleged scheme to defraud these donors was wholly unnecessary. If he wanted to enrich himself with campaign donors’ assistance, he could have simply taken a page from the book of former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell. McDonnell and his wife received more than $175,000 in gifts during his term in office from a Virginia businessman who wanted state universities to research a tobacco-related compound. While McDonnell set up meetings for the businessman and his company, McDonnell’s wife went on shopping trips at the businessman’s expense and they received gifts like a Rolex watch and free rounds of golf. The McDonnells even secured tens of thousands of dollars in loans from him to pay for their daughters’ wedding.

“Wait a minute,” you might be thinking, “isn’t that just plain old-fashioned bribery?” Not according to the Supreme Court. In 2016, the justices unanimously overturned McDonnell’s conviction on federal bribery charges. The court ruled that all those nice little (and not-so-little) favors that McDonnell did for the businessman—setting up meetings, making introductions, and giving the implicit gubernatorial stamp of approval to his enterprise—didn’t count as “official acts” under the statute. After all, Chief Justice John Roberts reasoned, Americans expect their public officials to be responsive to the public and do things on behalf of their constituents.

“Conscientious public officials arrange meetings for constituents, contact other officials on their behalf, and include them in events all the time,” he wrote. “The basic compact underlying representative government assumes that public officials will hear from their constituents and act appropriately on their concerns—whether it is the union official worried about a plant closing or the homeowners who wonder why it took five days to restore power to their neighborhood after a storm.” (It’s unclear if Rolexes are a mandatory part of that compact or just optional.) Though Roberts conceded that the facts were “distasteful” and “may even be worse than that,” he and the rest of the court were ultimately more concerned about the Justice Department’s boundless interpretation of the federal bribery statute.