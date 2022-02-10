Fossil Fuel Companies Have the Nerve to Claim That Taxing Them Will Hurt the Climate

Over the last few years, U.K. and European-based producers—Shell and BP, especially—have been thought of as more forward-thinking on climate than their counterparts in the U.S.. Shell and BP have led the charge on net-zero pledges, for instance. But Looney’s argument against the windfall tax sheds some light on what supposedly more responsible energy companies have to gain from those promises. Net-zero pledges don’t just help oil giants placate investors. When allegedly forward-thinking oil and gas companies talk up their meager investments in renewables, it allows these “good guys” to engage in a kind of green blackmail: Place any more constraints on them, and who knows what might happen to all those wind farms and solar panels. Either coincidentally or not so coincidentally, BP announced new climate targets as the debate over a windfall tax was playing out. “We believe our strategy is working and we are beginning to demonstrate the crucial role that bp and greening companies like ours can play in helping the world get to net zero,” a BP spokesperson told E&E News yesterday.

As the windfall tax debate played out in the U.K., across the Atlantic on Wednesday, U.S. Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on the Environment took Exxon, Chevron, BP and Shell to task over greenwashing. For their part, Republicans stuck to familiar talking points about how Democrats were to blame for rising gas prices, for putting a halt to the Keystone XL pipeline in particular. With the red-faced bravado of a slightly drunk high school football coach angry at having lost a big game, Republican Louisiana Representative Garrett Graves told climatologist Michael Mann that he had “crossed so far over from science into political theater. It really undermines your credibility.” Graves has taken $41,000 from oil and gas company PACs this campaign cycle. Ohio Representative Jim Jordan pursued a similar line of questioning, trying to establish that Democrats were to blame for rising prices. “Why would the Democrats want to decrease production?”

Drillers, though, thrive on high prices, especially in the U.S.. While Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has in fact been encouraging U.S. drillers to “get” their “rig count up,” it’s oil and gas companies themselves who’ve been keeping it in the ground throughout the pandemic. With most conventional wells exhausted, much of the production that happens here—from places like the booming Permian Basin—is extraordinarily capital intensive, requiring big injections of cash to keep pumping. Frackers struggled to turn a profit amid the shale boom’s drilling frenzy. Prices now are well above break-even levels for unconventional production, in large part because shale producers spent months voluntarily constraining production so that profits would rise, and to make nice with investors tired of seeing them burn through their money. In the third quarter of 2021, energy consultancy Rystad Energy found that 21 shale drillers accounting for 40 percent of the year’s output had $13 billion in cash from operations and poured just $5.9 billion into capital expenditure. That’s less than a quarter of what the same companies were spending at the height of the boom. While it’s nothing new for the GOP to put out disingenuous talking points about their fossil fuel industry donors, it’s possible these donors would be pretty displeased if lawmakers made a concerted effort to increase production or reduce prices.

There’s a vein of criticism from climate campaigners which posits coal, oil and gas companies as uncommonly villainous, conspiring to mislead the public about the dangers of climate change. There’s plenty of truth to that story. But what the supervillain account of climate politics can gloss over is how much of fossil fuel companies’ toxic footprint comes from ordinary capitalist firm behavior.