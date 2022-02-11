On Ukraine, Biden Is Dead Right to Ignore the “Do Something” Crowd

In the current crisis, Putin has repeatedly demanded that NATO take membership for Ukraine off the table, which the West has refused to agree to, for fear of being seen as giving in to Russian pressure.



Putin also appears to be aggrieved at the ongoing westward tilt of Ukraine, which includes not just potential NATO membership but also accession to the European Union. Indeed, it hardly seems like a coincidence that Russian aggression toward Ukraine—including the seizure and annexation of Crimea in 2014 and support for pro-Russian insurgents in the country’s Donbas region—began not long after the Maidan revolt, which toppled a pro-Russian president. And as Ukraine has moved closer to the West—elected pro-Western presidents and taken measures like deemphasizing the teaching of Russian in school—Moscow’s aggression toward its Western neighbor has ramped up.

So let’s assume for the sake of argument that Putin’s focus on Ukraine has less to do with territorial gain and more with maintaining Russia’s sphere of influence in its near abroad and limiting the West’s political and security ambitions in the former Soviet Union.

What, then, could he potentially glean from the West’s response to the current Ukraine crisis? Predictably, the U.S. and European nations have threatened Putin with major economic sanctions if his troops enter Ukraine. This, of course, was the Western response to Putin’s seizure of Crimea in 2014, so the threat can hardly come as a surprise to the Russian leader. Then the U.S. organized economic sanctions that had a crippling impact on the country’s economy in the near term, but over time Moscow has weathered the storm. One has to imagine that Putin has factored in the potential for more sanctions as he considers a military foray into Ukraine. If sanctions didn’t dissuade him in 2014, it’s hard to imagine that they would work in 2022. Aside from military intervention, it’s hard to imagine what the U.S. and NATO could do to deter Putin from going to war.