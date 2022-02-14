How Many Ski Seasons Are Left?

But there’s an increasing trend toward environmental activism among winter athletes and mountain lovers. In 2007, professional snowboarder Jeremy Jones founded Protect Our Winters to mobilize the sports community on climate change. The organization now operates in 40 countries and has started focusing on climate messaging in key congressional districts: With 50 million people estimated to be involved in outdoor recreation annually, the pool of potential activists that could be mobilized, the group thinks, could be huge. Molina views his work with the organization as a way to turn anxiety into action. “Hopefulness and gratitude are two attributes that you have to hold dear when you’re involved in this type of work,” said Molina. “We have a short but real window to take significant action and address the worst of the impacts. We know we have the technological capacity and the financial instruments to address this—what we’ve been lacking so far is the political will.”

“Hopefulness and gratitude are two attributes that you have to hold dear when you’re involved in this type of work.”

Schendler has told numerous journalistic outlets in the past few years that he wants the outdoor community to mobilize as aggressively as the National Rifle Association, which has an outsize impact on American politics despite being less than one-tenth of the size of the outdoors community. “Why wouldn’t this group of people, all of whom are environmentalists to one degree or another, become a movement, a climate movement, which is taking out all the things that these people love?” he told me.

Warming winters threaten winter recreation and snow culture around the world: snow festivals in Sapporo and Harbin, skiing in the Alps, mountaineering in the Rockies and the Himalayas. “If there’s one place to be spending our time and energy, it’s voting and getting others registered to vote,” said Gleich. “The net pollution reductions we can achieve by voting and engaging in systemic actions are far greater than going to these great extents to get our carbon footprints down to zero.”