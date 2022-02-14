How Many Ski Seasons Are Left?

Hand-wringing over the fate of skiing can come across as out of touch, given the sport’s reputation for inaccessibility to all but the wealthy and (often) white. Winter sports enthusiasts and industry advocates have a variety of responses to that. Schendler, for instance, points out that skiing is one of many pleasures global warming will wipe out in addition to presenting more existential threats: “Human beings need a break,” he said. “Climate change takes away that joy, and makes us turn into a survival society.”

Declining snowfall also means a lot more to mountain communities than a loss of recreation. Rob Writz, founder of Front Range Skiimo, who leads skiing and mountaineering tours in Colorado’s front range, is less concerned about the loss of skiing, which he views as a privilege. “I am more concerned with increasing water scarcity intersecting [with] the growing population,” Writz told me. “Droughts are frequent here, and as the summers become hotter and longer, the potential to capture and harvest water from snowfall becomes more challenging.”

Not all winter sports–industry insiders are worried. Butch Martin, Park District Manager of N. Elba, which includes Lake Placid, a popular ski area in New York, has been involved in activities in the area for over 50 years, including the toboggan slide, the skate path, and the pond hockey tournament on Mirror Lake. Martin says that weather has been average over the last decade and colder and harsher than usual in recent years. “Climate change may be a factor with Mirror Lake, but I am not sold on it,” Martin says. “For the future, we will always keep our eyes and ears open to research and projections, but each year we will plan to operate as the weather allows. Personally I do not have climate anxiety, I just take things one day at a time.”

But there’s an increasing trend toward environmental activism among winter athletes and mountain lovers. In 2007, professional snowboarder Jeremy Jones founded Protect Our Winters to mobilize the sports community on climate change. The organization now operates in 40 countries and has started focusing on climate messaging in key congressional districts: With 50 million people estimated to be involved in outdoor recreation annually, the pool of potential activists that could be mobilized, the group thinks, could be huge. Molina views his work with the organization as a way to turn anxiety into action. “Hopefulness and gratitude are two attributes that you have to hold dear when you’re involved in this type of work,” said Molina. “We have a short but real window to take significant action and address the worst of the impacts. We know we have the technological capacity and the financial instruments to address this—what we’ve been lacking so far is the political will.”