Houston Is Hailed as a National Success for Fighting Homelessness. But the Reality Isn’t Quite as Rosy.

It’s helpful to think of housing insecurity as a ladder, James Gonzalez, program operations director for CFTH, told me. You have those who live perpetually off-balance, perhaps stepping up one or two rungs before falling back to the ground, and then you have those who, due to a confluence of factors, cannot seem to climb at all. Before anyone else, he said, CFTH has to help those stuck at the bottom. “In our kind of HUD-world, we have to go with who’s in the most crisis. Then, when there are funds available, we can move up that ladder.”

HUD restricts housing services to two main categories. To be deemed “literally homeless,” thus qualifying for a spot in Houston’s one-year rapid rehousing program, you must live outside or sleep in a shelter. Three of the five people living with Joshlyn are not “literally homeless.” To qualify for permanent housing, one must be “chronically homeless,” meaning as well as living outside for at least 12 months, you must also have a physical or mental disability. (Raymund, Desiree, and Joshlyn fall into this category.) Once unhoused people have been placed in an apartment, CFTH boasts a 90 percent success rate for transitioning them to enduring housing—85 percent for the “literally homeless,” 95 percent for the “chronically homeless”—but this has become a more difficult task in recent years. “It used to be the rental market was fine and we didn’t have enough [housing] programs,” Gonzalez said. “Now we have an abundance of programs and we’re having to figure out how to make units available.”

Once a year, when HUD asks municipalities to count unhoused people for that specific point in time, they use these strict categories to determine who qualifies as homeless, skewing the national understanding of the crisis. It creates an artificially low denominator that makes it easier to show a drop in homelessness even if material living conditions haven’t changed. What if someone sleeps on their friend’s couch for a couple days or has the money to book a motel room? What if they sleep in their car, out of public view? Even if a fraction of the people who received housing through the Beacon were not homeless, which would be a violation of HUD’s guidelines, it’s possible, in the city with fewer affordable housing units per extremely low-income families than almost anywhere else in the U.S., that they were about to be.

“I think it’s disrespectful, all this money they claim to be putting toward housing people. They’ll take away your housing for the simplest things.”

“Our biggest limitation is simply our geographic area,” said Catherine Troisi, an epidemiologist at the University of Texas School of Public Health who annually certifies Houston’s data collected by CFTH. This year, 469 Houston volunteers combed through more than 3,500 square miles of roads, parks, and alleys, from January 25 to 27. HUD instructs volunteers to avoid crossing busy highways, entering dark parks, alleys, and abandoned buildings due to safety concerns. But “where do they think people experiencing homelessness are going to be?” said Eric Tars, legal director of the National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty, particularly when Houston’s camping and panhandling bans are enforced and unhoused people are incentivized to stay out of public view. To Tars, relying on these categorizations to determine policy “harms our ability to mobilize resources that are necessary to actually end” homelessness.