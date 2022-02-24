Houston Is Hailed as a National Success for Fighting Homelessness. But the Reality Isn’t Quite as Rosy.

Houston historically has had one of the highest number of evictions of the cities tracked by Eviction Lab, and rental assistance programs during the pandemic merely slowed the rising tide.* The same year CFTH housed more than 7,000 people, Houston’s annual homeless count only dropped from 3,829 to 3,055. The fact that people are being placed in temporary housing at a faster rate than the decline of people living on the street indicates Houston’s investments do work to a degree. But due to HUD’s stunted categorization of homelessness, which drastically limits who qualifies for certain services, along with harsh policing and shaky agreements with landlords, the U.S. brand of housing first kicks some people out before they can open the door.

It’s helpful to think of housing insecurity as a ladder, James Gonzalez, program operations director for CFTH, told me. You have those who live perpetually off-balance, perhaps stepping up one or two rungs before falling back to the ground, and then you have those who, due to a confluence of factors, cannot seem to climb at all. Before anyone else, he said, CFTH has to help those stuck at the bottom. “In our kind of HUD-world, we have to go with who’s in the most crisis. Then, when there are funds available, we can move up that ladder.”

HUD restricts housing services to two main categories. To be deemed “literally homeless,” thus qualifying for a spot in Houston’s one-year rapid rehousing program, you must live outside or sleep in a shelter. Three of the five people living with Joshlyn are not “literally homeless.” To qualify for permanent housing, one must be “chronically homeless,” meaning as well as living outside for at least 12 months, you must also have a physical or mental disability. (Raymund, Desiree, and Joshlyn fall into this category.) Once unhoused people have been placed in an apartment, CFTH boasts a 90 percent success rate for transitioning them to enduring housing—85 percent for the “literally homeless,” 95 percent for the “chronically homeless”—but this has become a more difficult task in recent years. “It used to be the rental market was fine and we didn’t have enough [housing] programs,” Gonzalez said. “Now we have an abundance of programs and we’re having to figure out how to make units available.”